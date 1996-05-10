Thermal Stresses IV - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444815712, 9780080542812

Thermal Stresses IV

1st Edition

Editors: R.B. Hetnarski
eBook ISBN: 9780080542812
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 10th May 1996
Page Count: 557
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
400.00
340.00
305.00
259.25
245.00
208.25
400.00
340.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Experimental methods for high-temperature aerospace structures (E.A. Thornton). 2. Non-linear effects in stress measurement by thermoelastic techniques (S.A. Dunn). 3. Thermally induced problems in civil engineering structures (G.I. England, C.M. Tsang). 4. An overview of non-classical/classical thermal-structural models and computational methods for analysis of engineering structures (K.K. Tamma). 5. Thermomechanical postbuckling of plates and shells incorporating non-classical effects (L. Librescu, W. Lin). 6. Thermal stresses in materials due to laser heating (L.G. Hector, Jr., R.B. Hetnarski). Author index. Subject index.

Description

This is the fourth volume of the handbook Thermal Stresses. Following the principles established when the first volume was published in 1986, the fourth volume consists of six separate chapters prepared by specialists in the field. Each chapter is devoted to a different topic in the area of Thermal Stresses. Many results have been published for the first time in Thermal Stresses IV. The exposition of the material is on the state-of-the art level, which should be appropriate for graduate students, researchers, and engineers specializing in the field of stress analysis. In most cases the material is presented with some historical perspective.

A large number of references provided will allow the readers to augment their knowledge, after studying a particular chapter.

Details

No. of pages:
557
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1996
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080542812

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

R.B. Hetnarski Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, NY, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.