Thermal Stress Analysis of Composite Beams, Plates and Shells
1st Edition
Computational Modelling and Applications
Description
Thermal Stress Analysis of Composite Beams, Plates and Shells: Computational Modelling and Applications presents classic and advanced thermal stress topics in a cutting-edge review of this critical area, tackling subjects that have little coverage in existing resources. It includes discussions of complex problems, such as multi-layered cases using modern advanced computational and vibrational methods.
Authors Carrera and Fazzolari begin with a review of the fundamentals of thermoelasticity and thermal stress analysis relating to advanced structures and the basic mechanics of beams, plates, and shells, making the book a self-contained reference. More challenging topics are then addressed, including anisotropic thermal stress structures, static and dynamic responses of coupled and uncoupled thermoelastic problems, thermal buckling, and post-buckling behavior of thermally loaded structures, and thermal effects on panel flutter phenomena, amongst others.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of critical thermal stress theory and its relation to beams, plates, and shells, from classical concepts to the latest advanced theories
- Appeals to those studying thermoelasticity, thermoelastics, stress analysis, multilayered structures, computational methods, buckling, static response, and dynamic response
- Includes the authors' unified formulation (UF) theory, along with cutting-edge topics that receive little coverage in other references
- Covers metallic and composite structures, including a complete analysis and sample problems of layered structures, considering both mesh and meshless methods
- Presents a valuable resource for those working on thermal stress problems in mechanical, civil, and aerospace engineering settings
Readership
Engineers, researchers and graduate students in mechanical, civil and aerospace engineering working on thermal stress problems
Table of Contents
- About the Authors
- Preface
- References
- Introduction
- Thermal structures and their applications
- Advanced structural theories in the modelling of thermal stress problems
- Classification of thermoelastic problems
- Book's content
- References
- Part I: Thermoelasticity
- Chapter 1: Fundamentals of thermoelasticity
- Abstract
- 1.1. Stress tensor
- 1.2. Displacement and strain tensor
- 1.3. Conservation laws
- 1.4. Three-dimensional thermoelasticity
- 1.5. Two-dimensional thermoelasticity
- References
- Chapter 2: Solution of sample problems in classical thermoelasticity
- Abstract
- 2.1. Sample problems in thermoelasticity
- 2.2. Heat conductions problems
- References
- Chapter 3: Coupled and uncoupled variational formulations
- Abstract
- 3.1. Classical variational principles
- 3.2. Thermoelastic variational formulations
- References
- Part II: Classical and Advanced Modelling of Thermal Structures
- Chapter 4: Fundamental of mechanics of beams, plates and shells
- Abstract
- 4.1. Typical structures
- 4.2. Axiomatic method
- 4.3. Asymptotic method
- 4.4. Beam
- 4.5. Classical models and the complete linear expansion case
- 4.6. Plate
- 4.7. Classical models and the complete linear expansion
- 4.8. 2D shell models with N-order displacement field, the Taylor expansion class
- 4.9. Geometry description
- 4.10. Classical models and unified formulation
- References
- Chapter 5: Advanced theories for composite beams, plates and shells
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction to the unified formulation
- 5.2. Stiffness matrix of a bar and the related fundamental nucleus
- 5.3. Fundamental nucleus for the case of a bar element with internal nodes
- 5.4. FEM and the theory of structure: a four indices fundamental nucleus
- 5.5. The assembly procedure
- 5.6. A unified approach for one-, two- and three-dimensional structures
- 5.7. Beam
- 5.8. DEBBT, TBT and N=1 in unified form
- 5.9. Higher-order models
- 5.10. 1D models with a physical volume/surface-based geometry and pure displacement variables, the Lagrange Expansion class (LE)
- 5.11. Physical volume/surface approach
- 5.12. Lagrange polynomials and isoparametric formulation
- 5.13. LE displacement fields and cross-section elements
- 5.14. Cross-section multi-elements and locally refined models
- 5.15. Plate
- 5.16. CPT, FSDT and N=1 model in unified form
- 5.17. Unified formulation of N-order
- 5.18. 2D models with physical volume/surface-based geometry and pure displacement variables, the Lagrange expansion class (LE)
- 5.19. Physical volume/surface approach
- 5.20. Lagrange expansion model
- 5.21. Extension to multilayered structures
- 5.22. Multilayered structures
- 5.23. Theories on multilayered structures
- 5.24. Unified formulation for multilayered structures
- 5.25. UF in terms of 1×1 secondary nuclei
- 5.26. Discussion on possible best beam, plate and shell diagrams
- 5.27. The mixed axiomatic/asymptotic method
- 5.28. Static analysis of beams
- 5.29. Modal analysis of beams
- 5.30. Static analysis of plates and shells
- 5.31. The best theory diagram
- References
- Chapter 6: Multilayered, anisotropic thermal stress structures
- Abstract
- 6.1. Equations of anisotropic elasticity
- 6.2. Functionally graded materials constitutive law
- 6.3. RMVT constitutive law
- 6.4. Constitutive equations for thermoelastic problems
- References
- Chapter 7: Computational methods for thermal stress analysis
- Abstract
- 7.1. Approximate solution methods
- 7.2. Ritz method
- 7.3. Ritz method and Reissner's mixed variational theorem
- 7.4. Galerkin and generalized Galerkin methods
- 7.5. Governing differential equations
- 7.6. Coupled and uncoupled thermoelastic equations
- References
- Part III: Thermal Stress Analysis: Results and Applications
- Chapter 8: Through-the-thickness thermal fields in one-layer and multilayered structures
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Description of the four sample problems
- 8.3. Numerical illustrations for temperature profiles
- 8.4. Results on plate response
- References
- Chapter 9: Static response of uncoupled thermoelastic problems
- Abstract
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Thermal stress analysis of laminated composites by a variable kinematic MITC9 shell element
- References
- Chapter 10: Free vibration response of uncoupled thermoelastic problems
- Abstract
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Sandwich plate with cross-ply face sheets
- 10.3. Sandwich plate with angle-ply face sheets
- 10.4. Effect of the thermal environment on the free vibration response
- References
- Chapter 11: Static and dynamic responses of coupled thermoelastic problems
- Abstract
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Mechanical loading: static instantaneous thermo-mechanical analysis
- 11.3. Thermal loading: higher-order effects on displacements and stress results
- 11.4. Thermal loading: assessment of temperature profile, steady-state solution
- 11.5. Thermo-mechanical dynamic analysis of aluminum plate
- References
- Chapter 12: Thermal buckling
- Abstract
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Thermal buckling analysis of laminated composite and sandwich structures
- 12.3. Influence of thermal-mechanical interaction loadings on the circular frequency parameters
- References
- Chapter 13: Thermal stresses in functionally graded materials
- Abstract
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Natural frequencies of FGM isotropic and sandwich plates
- 13.3. Critical temperature of FGM isotropic and sandwich plates
- 13.4. Free vibration characteristics of FGM sandwich plates in thermal environment
- References
- Chapter 14: Thermal effect on flutter of panels
- Abstract
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Flutter behaviour of flat panels in supersonic flow
- 14.3. Aeroelastic instabilities of FGM panels under thermo-mechanical loads
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 1st December 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128498927
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124200937
About the Author
Erasmo Carrera
Erasmo Carrera is a leading expert on advanced structural models for thermal stress analysis. He has published more than 30 articles on thermal stress problems, is an editorial board member for Journal of Thermal Stresses and editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Advances on Aircraft and Spacecraft Sciences
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Space Structures and Thermal Stresses, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Politecnico di Torino, Italy
Fiorenzo Fazzolari
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom