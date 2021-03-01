Thermal Spray Fabrication of Heat Transfer Surfaces and Devices
1st Edition
Description
Thermal Spray Fabrication of Heat Transfer Surfaces and Devices reviews the current state of research on select processes for the development of coatings-based heat transfer surfaces and devices, focusing on materials selection, fabrication processes, and materials characterization. Analytical modelling and experiments aimed at quantifying the performance of the heat transfer surfaces and devices are presented. Case studies reinforce the outcomes of the analytical models, guiding readers to industrial situations in which the coatings or devices may be applied.
Key Features
- Describes thermal-sprayed coatings in terms of their development as heat transfer surfaces or devices
- Provides predictive models for the thermal performance of surfaces or devices
- Presents case studies describing potential practical situations in which coatings or devices may be applied
Readership
Materials scientist, thermal spray fabricators, mechanical engineers, and corporate end-users of coatings. Senior-level graduates and 1st year PhDs working on surface engineering, thermal spraying, or heat transfer
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Fabrication of Coatings for Energy Generation
3. Performance and Analysis of Coatings for Energy Generation
4. Spray-Formed Heat Exchange Surfaces
5. Thermal-sprayed Heat Sinks and Heat Pipes
6. Future Perspectives and Applications of Thermal-sprayed Heat Transfer Surfaces and Devices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128179802
About the Authors
Andre McDonald
André McDonald is currently a Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alberta. His current research involves the development of flame-sprayed multi-functional coatings that provide wear and erosion resistance and heating and structural health monitoring to polymer-based structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Alberta, Canada
Sanjeev Chandra
Sanjeev Chandra is a Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at the University of Toronto. Chandra is known for his research on the dynamics of droplets and sprays. He is one of the founders of the Centre for Advanced Coating Technologies at the University of Toronto. His research spans the areas of fluid mechanics, heat transfer and materials science and has also been applied in spray coating, spray cooling, spray painting, ink-jet printing, electronic cooling and waste heat recovery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, University of Toronto, Canada
Milad Rezvani-Rad
Milad Rezvani-Rad is currently a PhD student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alberta. His multi-disciplinary research is focused on the solidification of water inside closed piping systems, development of thermal-sprayed coating systems for energy generation to mitigate ice accumulation and freezing damage in carbon steel pipes, analytical modelling related to the heating and phase change of the ice, and fracture analysis of the steel pipes and the coating systems due to over-pressurization of the entrapped liquid.
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD Student, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Alberta, Canada
Adrian Lopera-Valle
Adrian Lopera-Valle is a PhD candidate in Materials Engineering in the Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering at the University of Alberta. Currently, he is working on the formulation and characterization of responsive polymers for the assessment of food freshness and storage conditions.
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD candidate in Materials Engineering, Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering, University of Alberta, Canada
