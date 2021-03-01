COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Thermal Spray Fabrication of Heat Transfer Surfaces and Devices - 1st Edition

Thermal Spray Fabrication of Heat Transfer Surfaces and Devices

1st Edition

Authors: Andre McDonald Sanjeev Chandra Milad Rezvani-Rad Adrian Lopera-Valle
Paperback ISBN: 9780128179802
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 416
Description

Thermal Spray Fabrication of Heat Transfer Surfaces and Devices reviews the current state of research on select processes for the development of coatings-based heat transfer surfaces and devices, focusing on materials selection, fabrication processes, and materials characterization. Analytical modelling and experiments aimed at quantifying the performance of the heat transfer surfaces and devices are presented. Case studies reinforce the outcomes of the analytical models, guiding readers to industrial situations in which the coatings or devices may be applied.

Key Features

  • Describes thermal-sprayed coatings in terms of their development as heat transfer surfaces or devices
  • Provides predictive models for the thermal performance of surfaces or devices
  • Presents case studies describing potential practical situations in which coatings or devices may be applied

Readership

Materials scientist, thermal spray fabricators, mechanical engineers, and corporate end-users of coatings. Senior-level graduates and 1st year PhDs working on surface engineering, thermal spraying, or heat transfer

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Fabrication of Coatings for Energy Generation
3. Performance and Analysis of Coatings for Energy Generation
4. Spray-Formed Heat Exchange Surfaces
5. Thermal-sprayed Heat Sinks and Heat Pipes
6. Future Perspectives and Applications of Thermal-sprayed Heat Transfer Surfaces and Devices

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128179802

About the Authors

Andre McDonald

André McDonald is currently a Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alberta. His current research involves the development of flame-sprayed multi-functional coatings that provide wear and erosion resistance and heating and structural health monitoring to polymer-based structures.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Alberta, Canada

Sanjeev Chandra

Sanjeev Chandra is a Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at the University of Toronto. Chandra is known for his research on the dynamics of droplets and sprays. He is one of the founders of the Centre for Advanced Coating Technologies at the University of Toronto. His research spans the areas of fluid mechanics, heat transfer and materials science and has also been applied in spray coating, spray cooling, spray painting, ink-jet printing, electronic cooling and waste heat recovery.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, University of Toronto, Canada

Milad Rezvani-Rad

Milad Rezvani-Rad is currently a PhD student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alberta. His multi-disciplinary research is focused on the solidification of water inside closed piping systems, development of thermal-sprayed coating systems for energy generation to mitigate ice accumulation and freezing damage in carbon steel pipes, analytical modelling related to the heating and phase change of the ice, and fracture analysis of the steel pipes and the coating systems due to over-pressurization of the entrapped liquid.

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD Student, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Alberta, Canada

Adrian Lopera-Valle

Adrian Lopera-Valle is a PhD candidate in Materials Engineering in the Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering at the University of Alberta. Currently, he is working on the formulation and characterization of responsive polymers for the assessment of food freshness and storage conditions.

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD candidate in Materials Engineering, Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering, University of Alberta, Canada

