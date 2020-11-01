COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Thermal Physics of the Atmosphere - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128244982

Thermal Physics of the Atmosphere

2nd Edition

Author: Maarten Ambaum
Paperback ISBN: 9780128244982
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 225
Table of Contents

1. Ideal gases
2. The first and second laws
3. General applications
4. The atmosphere under gravity
5. Water in the atmosphere
6. Vertical structure of the moist atmosphere
7. Cloud drops
8. Mixtures and solutions
9. Thermal radiation
10. Radiative transfer
11. Non-equilibrium processes

Appendix
A. Functions of several variables
B. Thermodynamic diagrams

Description

Thermal Physics of the Atmosphere, Second Edition offers a concise and thorough introduction on how basic thermodynamics naturally leads to advanced topics in atmospheric physics. Chapters cover the basics of thermodynamics and its applications in atmospheric science and describe major applications, specifically more specialized areas of atmospheric physics, including vertical structure and stability, cloud formation and radiative processes. The book is fully revised, featuring informative sections on radiative transfer, thermodynamic cycles, the historical context to potential temperature concept, vertical thermodynamic coordinates, dewpoint temperature, the Penman equation, and entropy of moist air.

This book is a necessary guide for students (graduate, advanced undergraduate, master’s level) of atmospheric science, meteorology, climate science and researchers in these fields.

Key Features

  • Introduces a wide range of areas associated with atmospheric physics
  • Ideally suited for readers with a general physics background
  • Includes self-assessment questions in each chapter

Readership

Researchers in atmospheric science, meteorology, climate science. Students (graduate, advanced undergraduate, master’s level) of atmospheric science, meteorology, climate science

About the Author

Maarten Ambaum

Maarten Ambaum is professor of atmospheric physics and dynamics at the Department of Meteorology at the University of Reading, United Kingdom. He holds a degree in theoretical physics from the University of Utrecht, and a PhD from the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands. He has published 55 peer-reviewed papers on a wide range of topics in atmospheric science and fluid dynamics. He was on the editorial board of the Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences and the Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Meteorology, University of Reading, UK

