Thermal Physics of the Atmospher

Thermal Physics of the Atmosphere, Second Edition, offers a concise and thorough introduction on how basic thermodynamics naturally leads on to advanced topics in atmospheric physics. The book starts by covering the basics of thermodynamics and its applications in atmospheric science. Later chapters describe major applications, specific to more specialized areas of atmospheric physics, including vertical structure and stability, cloud formation, and radiative processes.

The new edition of Thermal Physics of the Atmosphere is fully revised and features a new chapter on radiative transfer and new sections on topics including thermodynamic cycles, the historical context to potential temperature concept, vertical thermodynamic coordinates, dewpoint temperature, the Penman equation, and entropy of moist air. This is a necessary guide for students (graduate, advanced undergraduate, master’s level) of atmospheric science, meteorology, and climate science as well as researchers in these fields.