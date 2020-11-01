Thermal Physics of the Atmospher
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Ideal gases
2. The first and second laws
3. General applications
4. The atmosphere under gravity
5. Water in the atmosphere
6. Vertical structure of the moist atmosphere
7. Cloud drops
8. Mixtures and solutions
9. Thermal radiation
10. Radiative transfer
11. Non-equilibrium processes
Appendix
A. Functions of several variables
B. Thermodynamic diagrams
Description
Thermal Physics of the Atmosphere, Second Edition, offers a concise and thorough introduction on how basic thermodynamics naturally leads on to advanced topics in atmospheric physics. The book starts by covering the basics of thermodynamics and its applications in atmospheric science. Later chapters describe major applications, specific to more specialized areas of atmospheric physics, including vertical structure and stability, cloud formation, and radiative processes.
The new edition of Thermal Physics of the Atmosphere is fully revised and features a new chapter on radiative transfer and new sections on topics including thermodynamic cycles, the historical context to potential temperature concept, vertical thermodynamic coordinates, dewpoint temperature, the Penman equation, and entropy of moist air. This is a necessary guide for students (graduate, advanced undergraduate, master’s level) of atmospheric science, meteorology, and climate science as well as researchers in these fields.
Key Features
- Introduces a wide range of areas associated with atmospheric physics
- Is ideally suited to readers with a general physics background
- Includes self-assessment questions for each chapter
Readership
Researchers in atmospheric science, meteorology, climate science. Students (graduate, advanced undergraduate, master’s level) of atmospheric science, meteorology, climate science
Details
About the Author
Maarten Ambaum
Maarten Ambaum is professor of atmospheric physics and dynamics at the Department of Meteorology at the University of Reading, United Kingdom. He holds a degree in theoretical physics from the University of Utrecht, and a PhD from the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands. He has published 55 peer-reviewed papers on a wide range of topics in atmospheric science and fluid dynamics. He was on the editorial board of the Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences and the Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Meteorology, University of Reading, UK
