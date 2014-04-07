Thermal Insulation Handbook for the Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical Industries
1st Edition
Description
Thermal Insulation Handbook for the Oil and Gas Industries addresses relative design, materials, procedures, and standard installation necessities for various oil and gas infrastructure such as pipelines, subsea equipment, vessels, and tanks. With the continued increase in available natural gas ready to export — especially LNG — and the definition of "deepwater" changing every year, an understanding of thermal insulation is more critical than ever. This one-of-a-kind handbook helps oil and gas engineers ensure that their products are exporting safely and that the equipment's integrity is protected. Topics include:
- Design considerations and component selection, including newer materials such as cellular glass
- Methods to properly install the insulation material and notable inspection and safety considerations in accordance with applicable US and international standards, specifically designed for the oil and gas industry
- Calculations to make sure that every scenario is considered and requirements for size, composition, and packaging are met effectively
Key Features
- Understand all appropriate, new and existing, insulation material properties as well as installation requirements
- Gain practical knowledge on factors affecting insulation efficiency, rules of thumb, and links to real-world case studies
- Maximize flow assurance safely and economically with critical calculations provided
Readership
Petroleum Engineers, Petrochemical plant managers, LNG processing plant engineers, Drilling managers, Safety and inspection engineers (both land and offshore), Pipeline Engineers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- About the Author
- Chapter One. Design and Application of Thermal Insulation
- 1.1. Purpose of Thermal Insulation
- 1.2. Design Considerations
- 1.3. Selection of Thermal Insulating Systems
- 1.4. Design Considerations
- 1.5. Heat Transfer Through Insulation
- 1.6. Economic Thickness of Insulation
- 1.7. Methods of Obtaining Economic Thickness
- 1.8. Hot Insulation Thickness
- 1.9. Cold Insulation Thickness
- 1.10. Calculation of Thickness of Insulating Material Required to Prevent Condensation
- 1.11. Heat-Traced Pipe: Insulation Thickness
- 1.12. Relationship of System Requirements to the Design of Insulation Systems and to the Properties of Materials Used
- 1.13. General Application of Thermal Insulation
- 1.14. Characteristics of Insulating and Accessory Materials
- 1.15. Consideration of Characteristics of Accessory Materials
- 1.16. Selection of Insulation and Accessory Materials
- 1.17. Fastening Materials
- 1.18. Jacketing Materials
- 1.19. Finishing Materials
- 1.20. Rapid Estimation of Heat Losses from Oil and Gas Process Piping and Equipment Surfaces
- 1.21. Corrosion Considerations in Design and Application of Thermal Insulation
- Chapter Two. Thermal Insulation Installations
- 2.1. Phases
- 2.2. Installation System Details
- 2.3. Application Procedure
- 2.4. Extent of Insulation
- 2.5. Hot Insulation
- 2.6. Cold Insulation
- 2.7. Finishes
- 2.8. Methods of Insulation Application
- 2.9. Hot Insulation Application
- 2.10. Valves, Flanges, and Fittings
- 2.11. Cold Insulation Application
- 2.12. Valves, Flanges, Fittings, and Irregular Surfaces
- 2.13. Cold Spheres
- 2.14. Prefabricated Underground Pipe Systems
- 2.15. Inspection and Maintenance of Existing Insulation Systems
- 2.16. Surface Preparation for Thermal Insulation Installation
- 2.17. Degreasing
- Chapter Three. Material Selection for Thermal Insulation
- 3.1. Mineral Fiber Preformed Pipe Thermal Insulation
- 3.2. Mineral Fiber Block and Board Thermal Insulation
- 3.3. Mineral Fiber Blanket and Blanket-Type Pipe Thermal Insulation
- 3.4. Calcium Silicate Preformed Block and Pipe Thermal Insulation
- 3.5. Cellular Glass/Foam Glass Thermal Insulation
- 3.6. Corkboard and Cork Pipe Thermal Insulation
- 3.7. Spray-Applied Rigid-Cellular Polyurethane (PUR) and Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Thermal Insulation
- 3.8. Preformed Rigid-Cellular Polyurethane (PUR) and Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Thermal Insulation
- 3.9. Miscellaneous Materials to Be Used with Thermal Insulation
- Chapter Four. Cryogenic Insulation Systems for LNG Industries
- 4.1. Polyurethane
- 4.2. Multilayer Insulation: Super Insulation
- 4.3. Foam Insulation
- 4.4. Perlite
- 4.5. Cetrafoam
- 4.6. Other Insulation Systems
- 4.7. Cryogenic Insulation System Performance
- 4.8. Armaflex Cryogenic Systems
- 4.9. Aerogels
- 4.10. Cryogenic Vacuum Pipe
- Chapter Five. Thermal Insulation for Offshore Installations in Deep Water
- 5.1. Steady and Transient Solutions for Flowline Temperature
- 5.2. Materials Development
- 5.3. Flow Assurance: Thermal Reach
- 5.4. Insulation Material Selection
- Definitions and Terminology
- Bibliography, References, and Further Reading
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 7th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128007853
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128000106
About the Author
Alireza Bahadori
Alireza Bahadori, PhD, CEng, MIChemE, CPEng, MIEAust, RPEQ, NER is a research staff member in the School of Environment, Science and Engineering at Southern Cross University, Lismore, NSW, Australia, and managing director and CEO of Australian Oil and Gas Services, Pty. Ltd. He received his PhD from Curtin University, Perth, Western Australia. During the past twenty years, Dr. Bahadori has held various process and petroleum engineering positions and was involved in many large-scale oil and gas projects. His multiple books have been published by multiple major publishers, including Elsevier. He is Chartered Engineer (CEng) and Chartered Member of Institution of Chemical Engineers, London, UK (MIChemE). Chartered Professional Engineer (CPEng) and Chartered Member of Institution of Engineers Australia, Registered Professional Engineer of Queensland (RPEQ), Registered Chartered Engineer of Engineering Council of United Kingdom and Engineers Australia's National Engineering Register (NER).
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Staff Member, School of Environment, Science, and Engineering, Southern Cross University, Lismore, NSW, Australia
Reviews
“This handbook addresses the advanced engineering topics, new issues and challengesrelated to thermal insulation selection, design and installation in the oil and gas industries, which have not been addressed in depth in any existing books. The format of the book makes it a particularly valuable reference book for all engineers in the petroleum industry as well as a textbook for students in process, mechanical and chemical engineering curricula and in the training departments of a large group of oil and gas companies. It does provide practical advice for selection and installation of appropriate thermal insulation based on sound engineering principles and established techniques as well as introducing engineering solutions for thermal insulation problems based on new and emerging engineering knowledge”
—Jerry Jalili, Pacific Oil & Gas Pte Ltd.