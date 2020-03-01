Thermal Induced Membrane Separation Processes
Thermal Induced Membrane Separation Processes describes the fundamental and advanced areas associated with the field of thermal induced membrane separation processes. It includes extensive coverage of material selection, types, and theory of thermal induced membrane fabrication, characterization, and modification. This book focuses on the applications of various thermal induced membrane processes. In addition, the book discusses in detail ancillary topics related to the subject, such as membrane modules, membrane contactors and reactors, preparation and characterization techniques, smart membranes, fouling and its mitigation, and economic analysis of the thermal induced membrane separation processes.
Thermal Induced Membrane Separation Processes elaborates on every aspect on the thermal induced membranes in a simple manner helping readers ranging from students to researchers in academia or the industry to understand the processes for successful execution and implementation into their research. The inclusion of highly relevant examples of the fabrication, modification, and applications keeps readers up-to-date on the subject.
- Provides basic to advanced knowledge of thermal induced membranes to a broad audience ranging from students/starters to researchers in academia and industry
- Covers entire field of thermal induced membranes
- Presents state-of-art research in the field
Students, researchers and scientists in chemical engineering, environmental engineering, biotechnology, pharmaceutical science, food science, plant and process engineering, and materials science
1 Thermal Induced Membrane Separation Processes: An Introduction
1.1 Background
1.2 Classification of membrane separation processes
1.3 Thermal induced membrane separation processes
1.4 Merits and demerits of thermal induced membrane separation processes
1.5 General Applications of thermal induced membrane separation processes
1.6 Conclusion
2 Theoretical Aspects, Design, and Modelling in thermal induced membrane separation processes
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Theoretical aspects of thermal induced membrane separation processes
2.3 Preliminary considerations
2.4 Driving forces involved in the thermal induced membrane separation processes
2.5 Mass transfer in the thermal induced membrane separation processes
2.6 Heat transfer in the thermal induced membrane separation processes
2.7 Effect of different operating conditions on thermal induced membrane separation processes
2.8 Molecular dynamic simulations and their role in better understanding of the thermal induced membrane separation processes
2.9 Membrane configurations and their selection for thermal induced membrane separation processes
2.10 Role of contact angles and wetting behavior in thermal induced membrane separation processes
2.11 Conclusions
3 Membrane materials and modification for thermal induced membrane separation processes
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Membrane materials
3.3 Membrane types
3.4 Membrane properties and their importance in thermal induced membrane separation processes
3.5 General membrane modification methods
3.6 Conclusions
4 Fabrication and characterization techniques for thermal induced membrane separation processes
4.1 Introduction to preparation techniques
4.2 Sintering
4.3 Stretching
4.4 Phase inversion
4.5 Thermal phase inversion
4.6 Common membrane modification practices
4.7 Flat sheet hydrophobic membranes
4.8 Hollow fiber hydrophobic membranes
4.9 Copolymer membranes
4.10 Nanofiber membranes
4.11 Track etched membranes
4.12 Material and membrane selection
4.13 Introduction to characterization techniques
4.14 Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy
4.15 X-ray diffraction
4.16 X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy
4.17 Scanning electron microscopy and energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy
4.18 Atomic force microscopy
4.19 Positron annihilation spectroscopy
4.20 Conclusion
5 Membrane Distillation
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Distillation process outline
5.3 Membrane distillation and its history
5.4 Apposite heat utilization
5.5 Stripping processes
5.6 Types of membrane distillation processes
5.7 Application of membrane distillation in the recovery of water and minerals from shale gas produced water
5.8 Conclusion
6 Pervaporation
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pervaporation and its historical perspective
6.3 Advantages of pervaporation
6.4 Pervaporation process design
6.5 Pervaporation as a tool in chemical engineering
6.6 Pervaporation based dehydration of different alcohols
6.7 Conclusion
7 Membrane Crystallization
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Progression of membrane crystallization
7.3 Membrane properties and their role in the process
7.4 Effect of process conditions
7.5 Crystallization of organic compounds
7.6 Crystallization of inorganic materials
7.7 Use of membrane crystallization for the recovery of salts and pharmaceuticals in the form of high purity crystals from waste streams
7.8 Conclusion
8 Membrane Contactors
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Merits and demerits of membrane contactors
8.3 Membrane Strippers and their applications in thermal induced membrane separation processes
8.4 Membrane extractors and their use in thermal induced membrane separation processes
8.5 Membrane scrubbers and their advantage in the field of thermal induced membrane separation processes
8.6 Membrane emulsifiers for thermal induced membrane separation processes
8.7 Membrane contactors based catalysis in thermal induced membrane separation processes
8.8 Conclusions
9 Membrane Reactors and their applications in thermal induced membrane separation processes
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Types of membrane reactors
9.3 Merits and demerits of membrane reactors
9.4 Membrane reactors and thermal induced membrane separation processes nexus
9.5 Applications of membrane reactors in thermal induced membrane separation processes
9.6 Limitations of membrane reactors in thermal induced membrane separation processes
9.7 Conclusion
10 Novel smart, superhydrophobic, and next generation membranes for thermal induced membrane separation processes
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Superhydrophobic membranes
10.3 Novel electrospun nanofibrous membranes
10.4 Novel nanocomposite membranes
10.5 Bio-inspired membranes
10.6 Liquid membranes
10.7 Amphiphobic membranes
10.8 Conclusion
11 Membrane Processes in Integrated Systems
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Membrane distillation based integrated systems
11.3 Pervaporation based integrated systems
11.4 Membrane assisted crystallization in integrated systems
11.5 Applications of different integrated systems
11.6 Conclusion
12 Fouling and its mitigation in thermal induced membrane separation processes
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Theoretical aspects of membrane fouling
12.3 Fouling behavior
12.4 Process of scale formation
12.5 Methods to mitigate membrane fouling
12.6 Role of novel membranes in fouling mitigation
12.7 Advancements in antifouling membranes
12.8 Conclusion
13 Applications of thermal induced membrane separation processes
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Desalination
13.3 Waste water treatment
13.4 Recovery of volatile and non-volatile acids
13.5 Textile industry
13.6 Food industry
13.7 Pharmaceutical industry
13.8 Conclusion
14 Advancements in thermal induced membrane separation processes and cost analysis
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Membrane and membrane module design
14.3 Wet out protection
14.4 Space missions
14.5 Food and diary
14.6 Membrane assisted crystallization
14.7 Cost analysis
14.8 Conclusion
- 512
- English
- © Elsevier 2020
- 1st March 2020
- Elsevier
- 9780128188019
Mihir Purkait
Dr. Mihir Kumar Purkait is a Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG). Prior to joining as faculty in IITG (2004), he has received his PhD and M. Tech in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IITKGP) after completing his B. Tech and B. Sc (Hons) in Chemistry from University of Calcutta. He has received the Research Award in Chemical Engineering from IIChE (2007), BOYSCAST Fellow award (2009-10) from the DST, Young Engineers Award in the field of Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Engineers (India, 2009), Young Scientist Medal award from the Indian National Science Academy (INSA, 2009). His current research activities are focused in the field of membrane technology, covering both fundamental and applied research. He has more than 18 years of experience in academics and research and published more than 150 papers in international scientific journals. He wrote three reference books and is the editor of one more book.
Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), Guwahati, Assam, India
Dr. Randeep Singh received his Masters degree in Chemical Engineering from National Institute of Technology Trichy, Tamilnadu. Presently he is in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. His research work is dedicated to the preparation various membranes and mathematical analysis of the transport phenomena in membrane separation processes including wastewater treatment, fruit juice clarification, protein separation, value added product separation from biogenic source etc. He is also working on fabrication of different membrane modules for environmental separation. He has authored two books.
Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Assam, India