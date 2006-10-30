Thermal and Moisture Transport in Fibrous Materials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Textile structure and moisture transport: Characterising the structure and geometry of fibrous materials; Understanding the three-dimensional structure of fibrous materials using stereology; Essentials of psychrometry and capillary hydrostatics; Surface tension, wetting and wicking in textiles; Wetting phenomena in textile fibres; Interactions between liquid and fibrous materials. Part 2 Heat-moisture interactions in textile materials: Thermal conduction and moisture diffusion in fibrous materials; Convection and ventilation in fabric layers; Multiphase flow through porous media; The cellular automata lattice gas approach for fluid flows in porous media; Phase change in fabrics; Heat-moisture interactions and phase change in fibrous materials. Part 3 Textile-body interactions and modelling issues: Heat and moisture transfer in textiles for insulation; Computer simulation of moisture transport in fibrous materials; Computational modeling of clothing performance; The skin's role in human thermoregulation and comfort.
Description
The transfer of heat and moisture through textiles is vital to the manufacture and design of clothing, technical and protective textiles. Continued advances in textile processing technology, the growth of manufactured nonwovens and the application of nanotechnology have resulted in a wealth of research in order to characterise the behaviour of these materials. Thermal and moisture transport in fibrous materials provides a comprehensive guide of the technological developments and scientific understanding in this area.
The first section summarises the structure, geometry and stereology of fibrous materials. The fundamentals of wetting and its dynamics are also discussed. Part two analyses thermal and liquid interactions in textiles and offers insights into the thermodynamic behaviour of moisture as well as heat and moisture coupling. The book concludes with chapters on the human thermoregulatory system, interfacing between fibrous materials and the human body and innovative computer modelling simulations.
Thermal and moisture transport in fibrous materials is an essential reference for all those involved in the textile industry, especially those concerned with the design and manufacture of technical textiles and protective clothing.
Key Features
- Summarises the structure, geometry and stereology of fibrous materials
- Discusses the fundamentals of wetting and its dynamics
- Analyses thermal and liquid interactions in textiles
Readership
All those involved in the textile industry, especially those concerned with the design and manufacture of technical textiles and protective clothing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 30th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845692261
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845690571
About the Editors
N Pan Editor
Dr Ning Pan is a Professor at the University of California, Davis, in the Division of Textiles and Clothing and the Department of Biological/Agricultural Engineering. He has published widely in the areas of mechanics and physics of fibrous materials, and is a Fellow of both ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers) and the Textile Institute.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California
P Gibson Editor
Dr Phil Gibson works at the highly regarded U.S Army Soldier Systems Center, internationally renowned for its pioneering research in the field of textiles.
Affiliations and Expertise
US Army Soldier Systems Center, USA