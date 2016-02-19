Thermal Analysis V2
Thermal Analysis, Volume 2: Inorganic Materials and Physical Chemistry covers the proceedings of the Second International Conference on Thermal Analysis, held in Holy Cross College, Worcester, Massachusetts on August 18-23, 1968. This symposium surveys the various methods and applications of thermal analysis, as well as the distribution of various aspects of thermal analysis in different countries.
This book is organized into four sections encompassing 51 chapters, and begins with discussion on the application of differential thermal analysis to metallurgical inorganic materials and reactions for industrial process optimization. These topics are followed by a consideration of other techniques, such as X-ray methods and thermography. The Physical Chemistry part highlights the reaction kinetics and thermodynamics of various chemical reactions, including oxidation and polymerization, using thermogravimetry and calorimetry techniques. The following part focuses on mineral analysis using combined techniques of thermoanalytic-mass spectrometry and differential thermal analysis-thermogravimetry. The last part deals with the application of thermal analysis in applied sciences.
Table of Contents
Contents of Volume 1
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Section 3. Inorganic Materials and Metallurgy
Differential Thermal Analysis of Boric Acid, Boric Oxide, and Potassium Fluoborate
The Pyrosynthesis of Alkaline Earth Zincates
Thermal Analysis of Promethium Oxalate
The Thermal Decomposition of Potassium Oxalato Complexes of Nickel, Cobalt, and Copper
DTA and X-Ray Analysis of "Rare Earth - Chalcogen" Systems
Thermographic Study of the Structures of Some Simple, Mixed, and Binuclear Chelates of EDTA
Thermography as a Method of Inorganic Synthesis
A Thermoanalytical Study of the Effects of Various Fluorides on the Reaction between Potassium Chlorate and Magnesium
Application of Differential Thermal Analysis to the Study of Phase Equilibria in Metal Systems
Use of DTA for the Determination of the Monoclinic-Tetragonal Transformation in Zirconia and Zirconia-based Systems
Studies on Thermal Analysis of the Vanadates of Tin and Silver, and Chemisorption of Oxygen and Hydrogen on these Vanadates as Catalysts
The Influence of Oxide Additions on the Reduction of UO3 and U3O8 as Measured by DTA and TG
Thermal Oxidation of Nickel Silicon Alloy
Studies on Thermal Analysis of the Vanadates of Copper, Lead, and Cobalt
Relative Thermal Stabilities of Copper (II) Sulfate Pentahydrate and Barium Chloride Dihydrate Compared to Their Deuterium Oxide Analogs
The Thermal Decomposition of EuFe(CN)6•5H2O and NH4EuFe(CN)6•4H2O
Thermal Analysis in Studies of Dehydration Processes
Study of Dehydration of Magnesium Sulfate Heptahydrate
Die Anwendung Thermographischer Methoden bei Hochtemperaturuntersuchungen an Oxidsystemen
Section 4. Physical Chemistry
The Simultaneous Determination of the Kinetics and Thermodynamics of Decomposition by Isothermal DTA
Kinetics of the Reaction between MgSO4 and Cr2O3
Surface Area Effects on the Oxidation Kinetics of Pyrolytic Graphite
Note on the Algorithmisation of Kinetic Data Computation from Thermogravimetric Traces with Increasing Temperature
Calculation of Activation Energy of Decomposition Reactions from Thermogravimetric Analysis
Kinetic Investigation of Polymerization Reaction with Differential Scanning Calorimeter
A Thermogravimetric Method Applied to the Study of Solid State Dehydration Kinetics in Vacuum
Determination of the Activation Energy Change of CaCO3 under Influence of Various Environmental Gases
The Historical Development of Applied Nonisothermal Kinetics
A Contribution to the Kinetics and Mechanism of the Thermal Decomposition of Alkali Metal Picrates
The Calorimetric Observation of Solid State Reactions in Aluminum Alloys
Isothermal Preconditioning for Quantitative Thermal Analysis
Application of Differential Thermal Analysis to the Quantitative Measurement of Enthalpy Changes
The Reduction of Quantitative Differential Thermal Analysis Data to Basic Thermodynamic and Kinetic Quantities
Decomposition Mechanism of Mg(OH)2 and Mg(OD)2I
Section 5. Minerals
Differential-Thermo Analyse von Gemischen aus Festen Brennstoffen mit Oxydationsmitteln und Inhibitoren
Thermoanalytic-Mass Spectrometrical Investigation of an Oil Shale Containing Dawsonite
The Gibbsite Dehydroxylation Fork
Simultaneous DTA-TG-MSA Apparatus for Thermal Study of Natural Fuels
Investigations on the Thermal Curves of Alunite Associated with Other Minerals
Thermal Decomposition Rate of Molybdenite in Vacuum
Section 6. Applied Sciences
The Rapid Determination of Solid Fat Index with a Scanning Calorimeter
DTA/TGA Investigation of Reactions in Sodium-Lead-Silicate Glass Batch
Heat Transfer and Coal Pyrolysis
The Use of Differential Thermal Analysis-Effluent Gas Analysis in Metallurgical Research Investigations
The Identification and Estimation of Carbonaceous Materials by DTA
A Study of Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) - Effluent Gas Analysis (EGA) for the Determination of Planetary Environmental Parameters
Differential Thermal Analysis Studies of Compound Semiconductors
The Formation and Surface Properties of Electron Emissive Coatings I. Thermogravimetric and Gas Evolution Studies of Alkaline Earth Carbonates and Hydroxides
TGA Measurement of Curie Temperature of Some Commercial Ferrites
A Mass-Thermal Method for Studying Ablative Polymer Degradation Mechanisms
The Impact of Thermal Analysis on Nuclear Ammonium Polyuranate Preparation
Appendices
1.Recommendations for Reporting Thermal Analysis Data
2 Recommendations for Nomenclature in Thermal Analysis
3 A Report from the Committee on Standardization International Confederation for Thermal Analysis
Subject Index
