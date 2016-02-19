Thermal Analysis V2

Thermal Analysis, Volume 2: Inorganic Materials and Physical Chemistry covers the proceedings of the Second International Conference on Thermal Analysis, held in Holy Cross College, Worcester, Massachusetts on August 18-23, 1968. This symposium surveys the various methods and applications of thermal analysis, as well as the distribution of various aspects of thermal analysis in different countries. This book is organized into four sections encompassing 51 chapters, and begins with discussion on the application of differential thermal analysis to metallurgical inorganic materials and reactions for industrial process optimization. These topics are followed by a consideration of other techniques, such as X-ray methods and thermography. The Physical Chemistry part highlights the reaction kinetics and thermodynamics of various chemical reactions, including oxidation and polymerization, using thermogravimetry and calorimetry techniques. The following part focuses on mineral analysis using combined techniques of thermoanalytic-mass spectrometry and differential thermal analysis-thermogravimetry. The last part deals with the application of thermal analysis in applied sciences.

Section 3. Inorganic Materials and Metallurgy

Differential Thermal Analysis of Boric Acid, Boric Oxide, and Potassium Fluoborate

The Pyrosynthesis of Alkaline Earth Zincates

Thermal Analysis of Promethium Oxalate

The Thermal Decomposition of Potassium Oxalato Complexes of Nickel, Cobalt, and Copper

DTA and X-Ray Analysis of "Rare Earth - Chalcogen" Systems

Thermographic Study of the Structures of Some Simple, Mixed, and Binuclear Chelates of EDTA

Thermography as a Method of Inorganic Synthesis

A Thermoanalytical Study of the Effects of Various Fluorides on the Reaction between Potassium Chlorate and Magnesium

Application of Differential Thermal Analysis to the Study of Phase Equilibria in Metal Systems

Use of DTA for the Determination of the Monoclinic-Tetragonal Transformation in Zirconia and Zirconia-based Systems

Studies on Thermal Analysis of the Vanadates of Tin and Silver, and Chemisorption of Oxygen and Hydrogen on these Vanadates as Catalysts

The Influence of Oxide Additions on the Reduction of UO3 and U3O8 as Measured by DTA and TG

Thermal Oxidation of Nickel Silicon Alloy

Studies on Thermal Analysis of the Vanadates of Copper, Lead, and Cobalt

Relative Thermal Stabilities of Copper (II) Sulfate Pentahydrate and Barium Chloride Dihydrate Compared to Their Deuterium Oxide Analogs

The Thermal Decomposition of EuFe(CN)6•5H2O and NH4EuFe(CN)6•4H2O

Thermal Analysis in Studies of Dehydration Processes

Study of Dehydration of Magnesium Sulfate Heptahydrate

Die Anwendung Thermographischer Methoden bei Hochtemperaturuntersuchungen an Oxidsystemen

Section 4. Physical Chemistry

The Simultaneous Determination of the Kinetics and Thermodynamics of Decomposition by Isothermal DTA

Kinetics of the Reaction between MgSO4 and Cr2O3

Surface Area Effects on the Oxidation Kinetics of Pyrolytic Graphite

Note on the Algorithmisation of Kinetic Data Computation from Thermogravimetric Traces with Increasing Temperature

Calculation of Activation Energy of Decomposition Reactions from Thermogravimetric Analysis

Kinetic Investigation of Polymerization Reaction with Differential Scanning Calorimeter

A Thermogravimetric Method Applied to the Study of Solid State Dehydration Kinetics in Vacuum

Determination of the Activation Energy Change of CaCO3 under Influence of Various Environmental Gases

The Historical Development of Applied Nonisothermal Kinetics

A Contribution to the Kinetics and Mechanism of the Thermal Decomposition of Alkali Metal Picrates

The Calorimetric Observation of Solid State Reactions in Aluminum Alloys

Isothermal Preconditioning for Quantitative Thermal Analysis

Application of Differential Thermal Analysis to the Quantitative Measurement of Enthalpy Changes

The Reduction of Quantitative Differential Thermal Analysis Data to Basic Thermodynamic and Kinetic Quantities

Decomposition Mechanism of Mg(OH)2 and Mg(OD)2I

Section 5. Minerals

Differential-Thermo Analyse von Gemischen aus Festen Brennstoffen mit Oxydationsmitteln und Inhibitoren

Thermoanalytic-Mass Spectrometrical Investigation of an Oil Shale Containing Dawsonite

The Gibbsite Dehydroxylation Fork

Simultaneous DTA-TG-MSA Apparatus for Thermal Study of Natural Fuels

Investigations on the Thermal Curves of Alunite Associated with Other Minerals

Thermal Decomposition Rate of Molybdenite in Vacuum

Section 6. Applied Sciences

The Rapid Determination of Solid Fat Index with a Scanning Calorimeter

DTA/TGA Investigation of Reactions in Sodium-Lead-Silicate Glass Batch

Heat Transfer and Coal Pyrolysis

The Use of Differential Thermal Analysis-Effluent Gas Analysis in Metallurgical Research Investigations

The Identification and Estimation of Carbonaceous Materials by DTA

A Study of Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) - Effluent Gas Analysis (EGA) for the Determination of Planetary Environmental Parameters

Differential Thermal Analysis Studies of Compound Semiconductors

The Formation and Surface Properties of Electron Emissive Coatings I. Thermogravimetric and Gas Evolution Studies of Alkaline Earth Carbonates and Hydroxides

TGA Measurement of Curie Temperature of Some Commercial Ferrites

A Mass-Thermal Method for Studying Ablative Polymer Degradation Mechanisms

The Impact of Thermal Analysis on Nuclear Ammonium Polyuranate Preparation

Appendices

1.Recommendations for Reporting Thermal Analysis Data

2 Recommendations for Nomenclature in Thermal Analysis

3 A Report from the Committee on Standardization International Confederation for Thermal Analysis

Subject Index