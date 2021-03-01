Thermal Analysis of Viscous Boundary Layer Flow
1st Edition
Thermal Analysis of Viscous Boundary Layer Flow presents new similarity solutions for fluid mechanics problems including heat transfer of viscous fluids, boundary layer flow, flow in porous media, and nanofluids due to continuous moving surfaces. After discussing several examples of these problems, similarity solutions are derived and then solved using the latest proven methods such as function bvp4c from Matlab, Keller-box method, singularity methods, and more. Numerical solutions and asymptotic results for limiting cases are discussed in detail to investigate how the flow develops at the leading edge and its end behavior.
Detailed discussion of the mathematical models for boundary layer flow, and heat transfer of micro-polar fluid and hybrid nanofluid will help readers from a range of disciplinary backgrounds in their research. There will also be coverage of the relevant background theory, helping the reader to inform their computational work with a solid understanding of the physical phenomena.
- Provides mathematical models addressing important research themes such as boundary layer flow and heat transfer of micro-polar fluid and hybrid nanofluid
- Gives detailed numerical explanations of all solution procedures, including bvp4c from Matlab, Keller-box method, and singularity methods
- Includes examples of computer code that will save readers time in their own work
Engineers and researchers working in fluid mechanics, computational fluid dynamics, nanofluidics, applied mathematics, physics, porous media, and viscous fluids
- Introduction
2. Analytical Solution Methods
3. Moving Surface and an Outer Flow.
4. Mixed Convection Flow in Porous Media
5. Stretching/Shrinking Sheets in Nanofluids
6. Stretching/shrinking Sheets in Micropolar Fluids
7. Jets
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128211885
John Merkin
John Merkin is a Professor at the Department of Applied Mathematics of the University of Leeds, UK. His research career started more than 50 years ago, and he has published over 280 documents to date, mainly in the field of fluid mechanics. His current research interests include boundary layer flow, stagnation-point flow, and heat transfer.
Professor, Department of Applied Mathematics, University of Leeds, UK
Ioan Pop
Ioan Pop is a Professor of Applied Mathematics at the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science at Babes-Bolyai University, Romania. He has more than 50 years’ experience of research in fields including fluid mechanics and heat transfer with application to boundary layer theory, heat transfer in Newtonian and non-Newtonian fluids, magnetohydrodynamics, and convective flow in fluid-saturated porous media. In his career he has co-supervised more than 20 phd students, written 10 books, and co-authored over 850 research journal papers. He is the Director of the Centre for Excellence in Mechanics of the Romanian National Research Council, and serves on the editorial boards of 14 international scholarly journals, and has served on the organizing committee of over 27 conferences.
Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science, Babes-Bolyai University, Romania
Yian Yian Lok
Yian Yian Lok is a Professor in the Mathematics Section of the School of Distance Education at the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia. Her research interests include boundary layer flows, Non-Newtonian fluids, convection flows, and stagnation-point flows. In 2006 her research was awarded the ‘Highly Commended Award’ by the Emerald Literati Network.
Professor, Mathematics Section, School of Distance Education, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia
Teodor Grosan
Teodor Grosan is an Associate Professor at the Department of Mathematics of Babeş-Bolyai University in Romania. His research interests include theoretical mechanics, fluid mechanics, porous environments, and heat transfer.
Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics of Babes-Bolyai University, Romania
