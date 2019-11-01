Thermal Analysis of Textiles and Fibers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081005729

Thermal Analysis of Textiles and Fibers

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Jaffe Joseph Menczel
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081005729
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 672
Table of Contents

1. Introduction
Jaffe and Menczel
2. Manufacturing of fibers
Jaffe and Menczel
3. Thermal analysis techniques and their application to fibers
Santulli
4. Modulated techniques for thermal analysis of textile fibers
Kohl, Jaffe and Menczel
5. Thermal analysis of natural fibers
Xiao Hu
6. Thermal analysis of Kevlar fibers
Jaffe and Menczel
7. Thermal analysis of Vectran fibers
Jaffe and Menczel
8. Thermal analysis of flame resistant fibers and fabrics
Shiels
9. Thermal analysis of polyolefin fibers
Jaffe and Menczel
10. Thermal analysis of polypropylene fibers
DeMeuse
11. Thermal analysis of PAN fibers
Arbab
12. Thermal analysis of PVA fibers
Menczel
13. Thermal analysis of nylon fibers
Judovits
14. Thermal analysis of PET fibers
Jaffe and Menczel
15. Thermal and mechanical analysis of fiber-reinforced composites
El Kacem Qaiss Sr.
16. Thermal analysis of polyvinylalcohol fibers
Ophir
17. Fibers incorporated with phase change materials
Sun
18. Thermal properties of polyhydroxyalkanoate polymers
Gashti
19. Thermal Analysis of Flame Retardant Fibers and Textiles
Mandal
20. Thermal Analysis of Flame Resistant Fibers and Fabrics
Mandal
21. Structure property relationship of synthetic fibres
Goshal
22. Characterization of fibres
Goshal

Description

Thermal Analysis of Textiles and Fibers offers systematic and comprehensive coverage of the subject, from the principles of fiber structure and established TA methods, to advanced TA techniques and their application to high-performance fibers and textiles.

Thermal analysis is a convenient method for assessing fiber and fabric performance as monitored under end-use relevant conditions. Expertise in this field requires knowledge of both TA methods and of fiber behavior, information that is brought together in this new volume.

In recent years, thermal analysis has been applied to a variety of novel and high-performance fibers, such as Kevlar, Vectran, PBI, polyolefins, polypropylene, PAN and PVA, amongst others. TA techniques are also used in fiber identification, characterization and stability testing and may be combined with spectroscopic techniques to yield still more information about fiber properties.

Key Features

  • Includes chapters on novel and high-performance fibers that are used in assembling technical textiles
  • Covers advanced TA methods, such as combined and modulated techniques
  • Brings together focused information on TA for fibers and textiles that is not otherwise available in a single volume

Readership

R&D managers in the fiber and textiles industries, academic researchers and postgraduate students in fiber science

Details

No. of pages:
672
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081005729

About the Editors

Michael Jaffe Editor

Dr Jaffe is a research professor at NJIT, who has authored more than 70 technical publications, ten book chapters and 15 patents. He is a past member of the National Materials Advisory Board, former chairman of the Polymeric Materials: Science and Engineering Division of the American Chemical Society and has served on panels of the NSF, DOD, DOE, NASA and NIST.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Professor, New Jersey Institute of Technology, USA

Joseph Menczel Editor

Dr Menczel brings over 30 years of industrial research experience. He holds 6 patents and is the author of more than 60 academic papers

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Technical Director, Alcon Laboratories

