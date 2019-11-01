Thermal Analysis of Textiles and Fibers offers systematic and comprehensive coverage of the subject, from the principles of fiber structure and established TA methods, to advanced TA techniques and their application to high-performance fibers and textiles.

Thermal analysis is a convenient method for assessing fiber and fabric performance as monitored under end-use relevant conditions. Expertise in this field requires knowledge of both TA methods and of fiber behavior, information that is brought together in this new volume.

In recent years, thermal analysis has been applied to a variety of novel and high-performance fibers, such as Kevlar, Vectran, PBI, polyolefins, polypropylene, PAN and PVA, amongst others. TA techniques are also used in fiber identification, characterization and stability testing and may be combined with spectroscopic techniques to yield still more information about fiber properties.