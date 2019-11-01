Thermal Analysis of Textiles and Fibers
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Jaffe and Menczel
2. Manufacturing of fibers
Jaffe and Menczel
3. Thermal analysis techniques and their application to fibers
Santulli
4. Modulated techniques for thermal analysis of textile fibers
Kohl, Jaffe and Menczel
5. Thermal analysis of natural fibers
Xiao Hu
6. Thermal analysis of Kevlar fibers
Jaffe and Menczel
7. Thermal analysis of Vectran fibers
Jaffe and Menczel
8. Thermal analysis of flame resistant fibers and fabrics
Shiels
9. Thermal analysis of polyolefin fibers
Jaffe and Menczel
10. Thermal analysis of polypropylene fibers
DeMeuse
11. Thermal analysis of PAN fibers
Arbab
12. Thermal analysis of PVA fibers
Menczel
13. Thermal analysis of nylon fibers
Judovits
14. Thermal analysis of PET fibers
Jaffe and Menczel
15. Thermal and mechanical analysis of fiber-reinforced composites
El Kacem Qaiss Sr.
16. Thermal analysis of polyvinylalcohol fibers
Ophir
17. Fibers incorporated with phase change materials
Sun
18. Thermal properties of polyhydroxyalkanoate polymers
Gashti
19. Thermal Analysis of Flame Retardant Fibers and Textiles
Mandal
20. Thermal Analysis of Flame Resistant Fibers and Fabrics
Mandal
21. Structure property relationship of synthetic fibres
Goshal
22. Characterization of fibres
Goshal
Description
Thermal Analysis of Textiles and Fibers offers systematic and comprehensive coverage of the subject, from the principles of fiber structure and established TA methods, to advanced TA techniques and their application to high-performance fibers and textiles.
Thermal analysis is a convenient method for assessing fiber and fabric performance as monitored under end-use relevant conditions. Expertise in this field requires knowledge of both TA methods and of fiber behavior, information that is brought together in this new volume.
In recent years, thermal analysis has been applied to a variety of novel and high-performance fibers, such as Kevlar, Vectran, PBI, polyolefins, polypropylene, PAN and PVA, amongst others. TA techniques are also used in fiber identification, characterization and stability testing and may be combined with spectroscopic techniques to yield still more information about fiber properties.
Key Features
- Includes chapters on novel and high-performance fibers that are used in assembling technical textiles
- Covers advanced TA methods, such as combined and modulated techniques
- Brings together focused information on TA for fibers and textiles that is not otherwise available in a single volume
Readership
R&D managers in the fiber and textiles industries, academic researchers and postgraduate students in fiber science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081005729
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Michael Jaffe Editor
Dr Jaffe is a research professor at NJIT, who has authored more than 70 technical publications, ten book chapters and 15 patents. He is a past member of the National Materials Advisory Board, former chairman of the Polymeric Materials: Science and Engineering Division of the American Chemical Society and has served on panels of the NSF, DOD, DOE, NASA and NIST.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, New Jersey Institute of Technology, USA
Joseph Menczel Editor
Dr Menczel brings over 30 years of industrial research experience. He holds 6 patents and is the author of more than 60 academic papers
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Technical Director, Alcon Laboratories