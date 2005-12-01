Therapy of Digestive Disorders
2nd Edition
Description
Leading experts in gastroenterology assist you in making the best treatment decisions with coverage that encompasses modes of therapy, special populations, and symptom management. You'll find comprehensive, well-referenced, evidence-based treatment guidelines for a full range of digestive disorders, as well as in-depth information on pathogenesis, goals of therapy, medical and surgical treatment, prophylaxis, and more.
Key Features
- Uses algorithms, tables, boxes, and chapter summaries to maximize ease of reference.
- Includes annotated references for further study.
Table of Contents
I. Modes of therapy
1. Molecular and Cellular Targets in Therapy of Acid-related Diseases
2. Pharmacology and Therapeutics for Motor and Sensory Disorders of the Gut
3. Probiotics
4. Nutrition Support in the Patient with Gastrointestinal Disease
5. Nutrition and Malnutrition in Liver Disease
II. Special considerations in dosing/Considerations in special populations: The Immunocompromised host
6. Esophageal Infections
7. Enteric Infections in Immunocompromised Hosts
8. Biliary Infections in the Immunocompromised Patient
9. Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Complications of Bone Marrow Transplantation
10. Pregnancy
11. Treatment of the Elderly Patient
12. Children
III. Management of ESOPHAGEAL DISORDERS
13. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
14. Barrett's Esophagus
15. Management of Achalasia
16. Treatment of Esophageal Disorders caused by Medications, Caustic Ingestion, Foreign Bodies and Trauma
17. Approach to the Patient with Esophageal Cancer
IV. Management of GASTRODUODENAL DISORDERS
18. Treatment of Helicobacter pylori Infection
19. Therapy and Prevention of NSAID-related Gastrointestinal Disorders
20. Treatment of Non-NSAID and Non-H. Pylori Gastroduodenal Ulcers and Hypersecretory States
21. Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding
22. Gastric Outlet Obstruction, Perofration and other Complications of Gastroduodenal Ulcer
23. Treatment of Gastric Volvulus and Diaphragmatic Hernias
24. Gastric Neoplasia
V. Management of PANCREATICOBILIARY DISORDERS
25. Biliary Tract Stones
26. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
27. Acute Pancreatitis
28. Chronic Pancreatiis
29. Pancreatic Cancer
30. Cholangiocarcinoma and Other Biliary Tumors
31. Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome and other Neuroendocrine Tumors
VI. Management of HEPATIC DISORDERS
32. Treatment of Hereditary Hemochromatosis, Wilson Disease, and other Metabolic Disorders of the Liver
33. Prophylaxis and Treatment of Viral Hepatitis
34. Autoimmune Hepatitis
35. Bacterial, Fungal and Granulomatous Diseases of the Liver
36. Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
37. Drug-induced Hepatic Injury (Prevention)
38. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis
39. Variceal Hemorrhage
40. Ascites and Spontaneous Bacterial Peritonitis
41. Hepatic Encephalopathy
42. Hepatorenal Syndrome
43. Fulminant Hepatic Failure
44. Long-term Care of the Liver Transplant Recipient
45. Primary Tumors of the Liver
46. Neonatal Jaundice
47. The Pregnant Patient with Jaundice
VII. Management of INTESTINAL DISORDERS
48. Irritable Bowel Syndrome
49. Celiac Sprue and other Malabsorptive Disorders
50. Treatment of Acute Infectious Diarrheas
51. Treatment of Clostridium difficile Diarrhea and Colitis
52. Treatment of Intestinal Parasitic Diseases
53. Treatment of Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis
54. Treatment of Radiation-induced Enterocolitis: a Mechanistic Approach
55. Approach to the Patient with Short-bowel Syndrome
56. Crohn's Disease
57. Ulcerative Colitis
58. Intestinal Obstruction
59. Chronic Intestinal Pseudo-obstruction
60. Hirschsprung's Disease
61. Diverticular Disease of the Colon
62. Vascular Insufficiency
63. Neoplastic Diseases of the Small and Large Bowel
64. Treatment of Sexually Transmitted Anorectal Diseases
65. Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding
66. Hemorrhoids and other Anorectal Disorders
VIII. Therapy of Symptoms/symptom-oriented management/Symptom-based treatments
67. Acute Abdominal Pain
68. Noncardiac Chest Pain
69. Dyspepsia
70. Nausea and Vomiting
71. Constipation and Diarrhea
72. Treatment of Fecal Incontinence
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1072
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 1st December 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710434
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416003175
About the Editor
M. Michael Wolfe
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine; Chief, Section of Gastroenterology, Boston University Medical Center, Boston, MA
Gary Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Division of Hepatology/Liver Transplantation, Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, TX, USA
Francis Farraye
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology, Section of Gastroenterology, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA, USA
Ralph Giannella
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Director of the Digestive Diseases Department, Division of Digestive Diseases, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH, USA
Juan-R Malagelada
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Digestive Diseases, Hospital Universitari Vall d’Hebron, Barcelona, Spain
Michael Steer
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of General Surgery, Department of Surgery, Tufts-New England Medical Center, Boston, MA, USA