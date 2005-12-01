Therapy of Digestive Disorders - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416003175, 9781437710434

Therapy of Digestive Disorders

2nd Edition

Editors: M. Michael Wolfe Gary Davis Francis Farraye Ralph Giannella Juan-R Malagelada Michael Steer
eBook ISBN: 9781437710434
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416003175
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st December 2005
Page Count: 1072
Description

Leading experts in gastroenterology assist you in making the best treatment decisions with coverage that encompasses modes of therapy, special populations, and symptom management. You'll find comprehensive, well-referenced, evidence-based treatment guidelines for a full range of digestive disorders, as well as in-depth information on pathogenesis, goals of therapy, medical and surgical treatment, prophylaxis, and more.

Key Features

  • Uses algorithms, tables, boxes, and chapter summaries to maximize ease of reference.
  • Includes annotated references for further study.

Table of Contents

I. Modes of therapy

1. Molecular and Cellular Targets in Therapy of Acid-related Diseases
2. Pharmacology and Therapeutics for Motor and Sensory Disorders of the Gut
3. Probiotics
4. Nutrition Support in the Patient with Gastrointestinal Disease
5. Nutrition and Malnutrition in Liver Disease

II. Special considerations in dosing/Considerations in special populations: The Immunocompromised host

6. Esophageal Infections
7. Enteric Infections in Immunocompromised Hosts
8. Biliary Infections in the Immunocompromised Patient
9. Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Complications of Bone Marrow Transplantation
10. Pregnancy
11. Treatment of the Elderly Patient
12. Children

III. Management of ESOPHAGEAL DISORDERS

13. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
14. Barrett's Esophagus
15. Management of Achalasia
16. Treatment of Esophageal Disorders caused by Medications, Caustic Ingestion, Foreign Bodies and Trauma
17. Approach to the Patient with Esophageal Cancer

IV. Management of GASTRODUODENAL DISORDERS

18. Treatment of Helicobacter pylori Infection
19. Therapy and Prevention of NSAID-related Gastrointestinal Disorders
20. Treatment of Non-NSAID and Non-H. Pylori Gastroduodenal Ulcers and Hypersecretory States
21. Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding
22. Gastric Outlet Obstruction, Perofration and other Complications of Gastroduodenal Ulcer
23. Treatment of Gastric Volvulus and Diaphragmatic Hernias
24. Gastric Neoplasia

V. Management of PANCREATICOBILIARY DISORDERS

25. Biliary Tract Stones
26. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
27. Acute Pancreatitis
28. Chronic Pancreatiis
29. Pancreatic Cancer
30. Cholangiocarcinoma and Other Biliary Tumors
31. Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome and other Neuroendocrine Tumors

VI. Management of HEPATIC DISORDERS

32. Treatment of Hereditary Hemochromatosis, Wilson Disease, and other Metabolic Disorders of the Liver
33. Prophylaxis and Treatment of Viral Hepatitis
34. Autoimmune Hepatitis
35. Bacterial, Fungal and Granulomatous Diseases of the Liver
36. Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
37. Drug-induced Hepatic Injury (Prevention)
38. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis
39. Variceal Hemorrhage
40. Ascites and Spontaneous Bacterial Peritonitis
41. Hepatic Encephalopathy
42. Hepatorenal Syndrome
43. Fulminant Hepatic Failure
44. Long-term Care of the Liver Transplant Recipient
45. Primary Tumors of the Liver
46. Neonatal Jaundice
47. The Pregnant Patient with Jaundice

VII. Management of INTESTINAL DISORDERS

48. Irritable Bowel Syndrome
49. Celiac Sprue and other Malabsorptive Disorders
50. Treatment of Acute Infectious Diarrheas
51. Treatment of Clostridium difficile Diarrhea and Colitis
52. Treatment of Intestinal Parasitic Diseases
53. Treatment of Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis
54. Treatment of Radiation-induced Enterocolitis: a Mechanistic Approach
55. Approach to the Patient with Short-bowel Syndrome
56. Crohn's Disease
57. Ulcerative Colitis
58. Intestinal Obstruction
59. Chronic Intestinal Pseudo-obstruction
60. Hirschsprung's Disease
61. Diverticular Disease of the Colon
62. Vascular Insufficiency
63. Neoplastic Diseases of the Small and Large Bowel
64. Treatment of Sexually Transmitted Anorectal Diseases
65. Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding
66. Hemorrhoids and other Anorectal Disorders

VIII. Therapy of Symptoms/symptom-oriented management/Symptom-based treatments

67. Acute Abdominal Pain
68. Noncardiac Chest Pain
69. Dyspepsia
70. Nausea and Vomiting
71. Constipation and Diarrhea
72. Treatment of Fecal Incontinence

About the Editor

M. Michael Wolfe

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine; Chief, Section of Gastroenterology, Boston University Medical Center, Boston, MA

Gary Davis

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Division of Hepatology/Liver Transplantation, Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, TX, USA

Francis Farraye

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology, Section of Gastroenterology, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA, USA

Ralph Giannella

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Director of the Digestive Diseases Department, Division of Digestive Diseases, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH, USA

Juan-R Malagelada

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Digestive Diseases, Hospital Universitari Vall d’Hebron, Barcelona, Spain

Michael Steer

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of General Surgery, Department of Surgery, Tufts-New England Medical Center, Boston, MA, USA

