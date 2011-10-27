Therapy in Sleep Medicine
Therapy in Sleep Medicine, by Drs. Teri J. Barkoukis, Jean K. Matheson, Richard Ferber, and Karl Doghrami, provides the clinically focused coverage you need for rapid diagnosis and effective treatment of sleep disorders. A multidisciplinary team of leading authorities presents the latest on sleep breathing disorders (including obstructive sleep apnea), neuropharmacology, parasomnias, neurologic disorders affecting sleep, sleep therapy for women, sleep therapy in geriatric patients, controversies, and future trends in therapy in a highly illustrated, easy-to-follow format. The fully searchable text is online at www.expertconsult.com, making this practical resource portable and easily accessible.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1
Introduction to Sleep Medicine
Chapter 1: History of Sleep in Society, Sleep Science, and Sleep Medicine, 3
Chapter 2: Approach to the Patient with a Sleep Disorder, 10
Chapter 3: Introduction to Sleep Medicine Diagnostics in Adults, 28
SECTION 2
Background to Sleep Medicine Therapeutics
Chapter 4: Overview of Sleep, 43
Chapter 5: Essentials of Sleep Medicine Neuropharmacology, 62
Chapter 6: Stimulant Pharmacology, 85
Chapter 7: Pharmacology of Benzodiazepine Receptor Agonist Hypnotics, 99
Chapter 8: Pharmacology of Psychotropic Drugs, 109
Chapter 9: Alternative Therapeutics for Sleep Disorders, 126
Chapter 10: Overview of Insomnia, 143
Chapter 11: Sleep/Wake Lifestyle Modiﬁ cations, 151
Chapter 12: Cognitive Behavioral and Psychological Therapies for Chronic Insomnia, 161
Chapter 13: Pharmacotherapeutic Approach to Insomnia in Adults, 172
Chapter 14: The Role of Psychology in Sleep Disorders and in Their Treatment, 181
Chapter 15: Behavioral and Medical Interventions in Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders, 195
Chapter 16: Positive Airway Pressure Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea, 206
Chapter 17: Surgical Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea/ Hypopnea Syndrome, 218
Chapter 18: Oral Appliances in Snoring and Sleep Apnea Syndrome, 230
Chapter 19: Central and Mixed Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders, 243
Chapter 20: Nocturnal Ventilation in Chronic Hypercapnic Respiratory Diseases, 254
Chapter 21: Sleep-Related Disorders in Chronic Pulmonary Disease, 270
Chapter 22: Narcolepsy, 289
Chapter 23: Non-Narcoleptic Hypersomnias of Central Origin, 297
Chapter 24: Restless Legs Syndrome and Periodic Limb Movement Disorders, 307
Chapter 25: Sleep-Related Bruxism, 324
Chapter 26: Sleep Disorders in Parkinson’s Disease and Parkinsonian Syndromes, 330
Chapter 27: Sleep Disruption from Movement Disorders, 345
Chapter 28: Overview of the Circadian Timekeeping System and Diagnostic Tools for Circadian Rhythm Sleep
Disorders, 363
Chapter 29: Shift Work Disorder, 378
Chapter 30: Jet Lag and Its Prevention, 390
Chapter 31: Delayed and Advanced Sleep Phase Disorders, 402
Chapter 32: Other Circadian Rhythm Disorders, 411
Chapter 33: Sleep Apnea in Children, 427
Chapter 34: Disorders of Central Respiratory Control During Sleep in Children, 434
Chapter 35: Pediatric Insomnia and Behavioral Interventions, 448
Chapter 36: Sleep Pharmacotherapeutics for Pediatric Insomnia, 457
Chapter 37: Circadian Rhythm Disorders in Children, 465
Chapter 38: Parasomnias, Periodic Limb Movements, and Restless Legs in Children, 475
Chapter 39: Narcolepsy in Children, 485
Chapter 40: Sleep and Sleep Problems in Children with Neurologic Disorders, 493
Chapter 41: Sleep and Sleep Problems in Children with Medical Disorders, 519
Chapter 42: Sleep and Sleep Problems in Children with Psychiatric Disorders, 539
Chapter 43: REM Sleep Parasomnias in Adults, 549
Chapter 44: NREM Sleep Parasomnias in Adults, 559
Chapter 45: Other Parasomnias in Adults, 573
Chapter 46: Sleep-Related Cardiac Disorders, 585
Chapter 47: Sleep, Chronic Pain, and Fatigue in Rheumatic Disorders, 595
Chapter 48: Inﬂammation and Sleep, 607
Chapter 49: Sleep-Related Gastroesophageal Reﬂ ux Disease, 617
Chapter 50: Approach to Sleep-Related Seizure Identiﬁcation and Management, 629
Chapter 51: Sleep-Disordered Breathing and Cerebrovascular Disease, 647
Chapter 52: Sleep Disorders Associated with Dementia, 656
Chapter 53: Sleep Disturbances and Disorders and Their Treatment in Multiple Sclerosis, 666
Chapter 54: Sleep in Mood Disorders, 675
Chapter 55: Sleep in Anxiety Disorders, 682
Chapter 56: Seasonal Affective Disorder, 695
Chapter 57: Schizophrenia and Its Associated Sleep Disorders, 705
Chapter 58: Sleep in Women, 717
Chapter 59: Sleep Disorders in Geriatric Patients, 735
Chapter 60: Drug Abuse, Dependency, and Withdrawal, 749
Appendix Effects of Drugs on Sleep, 761
Teri Barkoukis
Director, Sleep Medicine Fellowship Professor of Medicine Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, Sleep Medicine, and Allergy Department of Internal Medicine University of Nebraska Medical Center Omaha, Nebraska
Jean Matheson
Associate Professor of Neurology Harvard Medical School Division Chief, Sleep Medicine Department of Neurology Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Boston, Massachusetts
Richard Ferber
Associate Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, Director, Center for Pediatric Sleep Disorders, Children's Hospital Boston, Boston, Massachusetts
Karl Doghramji
Medical Director, Jefferson Sleep Disorders Center Professor of Psychiatry, Neurology, and Medicine Program Director, Fellowship in Sleep Medicine Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania