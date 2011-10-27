Therapy in Sleep Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437717037, 9781455703432

Therapy in Sleep Medicine

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Teri Barkoukis Jean Matheson Richard Ferber Karl Doghramji
eBook ISBN: 9781455703432
eBook ISBN: 9780323245265
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437717037
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th October 2011
Page Count: 816
Description

Therapy in Sleep Medicine, by Drs. Teri J. Barkoukis, Jean K. Matheson, Richard Ferber, and Karl Doghrami, provides the clinically focused coverage you need for rapid diagnosis and effective treatment of sleep disorders. A multidisciplinary team of leading authorities presents the latest on sleep breathing disorders (including obstructive sleep apnea), neuropharmacology, parasomnias, neurologic disorders affecting sleep, sleep therapy for women, sleep therapy in geriatric patients, controversies, and future trends in therapy in a highly illustrated, easy-to-follow format. The fully searchable text is online at www.expertconsult.com, making this practical resource portable and easily accessible.

Key Features

  • Access the fully searchable text online at Expert Consult, along with links to PubMed.

  • Diagnose and treat patients effectively with complete coverage of the full range of sleep disorders.

  • Find diagnostic and treatment information quickly and easily thanks to a highly illustrated, easy-to-read format that highlights key details.

  • Stay current on discussions of hot topics, including sleep breathing disorders (including obstructive sleep apnea), neuropharmacology, parasomnias, neurologic disorders affecting sleep, sleep therapy for women, sleep therapy in geriatric patients, controversies, and future trends in therapy.

  • Tap into the expertise of a multidisciplinary team of leading authorities for well-rounded, trusted guidance.

Table of Contents

SECTION 1
Introduction to Sleep Medicine
Chapter 1: History of Sleep in Society, Sleep Science, and Sleep Medicine, 3

Chapter 2: Approach to the Patient with a Sleep Disorder, 10

Chapter 3: Introduction to Sleep Medicine Diagnostics in Adults, 28

SECTION 2
Background to Sleep Medicine Therapeutics
Chapter 4: Overview of Sleep, 43

Chapter 5: Essentials of Sleep Medicine Neuropharmacology, 62

Chapter 6: Stimulant Pharmacology, 85

Chapter 7: Pharmacology of Benzodiazepine Receptor Agonist Hypnotics, 99

Chapter 8: Pharmacology of Psychotropic Drugs, 109

Chapter 9: Alternative Therapeutics for Sleep Disorders, 126

Chapter 10: Overview of Insomnia, 143

Chapter 11: Sleep/Wake Lifestyle Modiﬁ cations, 151

Chapter 12: Cognitive Behavioral and Psychological Therapies for Chronic Insomnia, 161

Chapter 13: Pharmacotherapeutic Approach to Insomnia in Adults, 172

Chapter 14: The Role of Psychology in Sleep Disorders and in Their Treatment, 181

Chapter 15: Behavioral and Medical Interventions in Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders, 195

Chapter 16: Positive Airway Pressure Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea, 206

Chapter 17: Surgical Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea/ Hypopnea Syndrome, 218

Chapter 18: Oral Appliances in Snoring and Sleep Apnea Syndrome, 230

Chapter 19: Central and Mixed Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders, 243

Chapter 20: Nocturnal Ventilation in Chronic Hypercapnic Respiratory Diseases, 254

Chapter 21: Sleep-Related Disorders in Chronic Pulmonary Disease, 270

Chapter 22: Narcolepsy, 289

Chapter 23: Non-Narcoleptic Hypersomnias of Central Origin, 297

Chapter 24: Restless Legs Syndrome and Periodic Limb Movement Disorders, 307

Chapter 25: Sleep-Related Bruxism, 324

Chapter 26: Sleep Disorders in Parkinson’s Disease and Parkinsonian Syndromes, 330

Chapter 27: Sleep Disruption from Movement Disorders, 345

Chapter 28: Overview of the Circadian Timekeeping System and Diagnostic Tools for Circadian Rhythm Sleep
Disorders, 363

Chapter 29: Shift Work Disorder, 378

Chapter 30: Jet Lag and Its Prevention, 390

Chapter 31: Delayed and Advanced Sleep Phase Disorders, 402

Chapter 32: Other Circadian Rhythm Disorders, 411

Chapter 33: Sleep Apnea in Children, 427

Chapter 34: Disorders of Central Respiratory Control During Sleep in Children, 434

Chapter 35: Pediatric Insomnia and Behavioral Interventions, 448

Chapter 36: Sleep Pharmacotherapeutics for Pediatric Insomnia, 457

Chapter 37: Circadian Rhythm Disorders in Children, 465

Chapter 38: Parasomnias, Periodic Limb Movements, and Restless Legs in Children, 475

Chapter 39: Narcolepsy in Children, 485

Chapter 40: Sleep and Sleep Problems in Children with Neurologic Disorders, 493

Chapter 41: Sleep and Sleep Problems in Children with Medical Disorders, 519

Chapter 42: Sleep and Sleep Problems in Children with Psychiatric Disorders, 539

Chapter 43: REM Sleep Parasomnias in Adults, 549

Chapter 44: NREM Sleep Parasomnias in Adults, 559

Chapter 45: Other Parasomnias in Adults, 573

Chapter 46: Sleep-Related Cardiac Disorders, 585

Chapter 47: Sleep, Chronic Pain, and Fatigue in Rheumatic Disorders, 595

Chapter 48: Inﬂammation and Sleep, 607

Chapter 49: Sleep-Related Gastroesophageal Reﬂ ux Disease, 617

Chapter 50: Approach to Sleep-Related Seizure Identiﬁcation and Management, 629

Chapter 51: Sleep-Disordered Breathing and Cerebrovascular Disease, 647

Chapter 52: Sleep Disorders Associated with Dementia, 656

Chapter 53: Sleep Disturbances and Disorders and Their Treatment in Multiple Sclerosis, 666

Chapter 54: Sleep in Mood Disorders, 675

Chapter 55: Sleep in Anxiety Disorders, 682

Chapter 56: Seasonal Affective Disorder, 695

Chapter 57: Schizophrenia and Its Associated Sleep Disorders, 705

Chapter 58: Sleep in Women, 717

Chapter 59: Sleep Disorders in Geriatric Patients, 735

Chapter 60: Drug Abuse, Dependency, and Withdrawal, 749

Appendix Effects of Drugs on Sleep, 761

About the Author

Teri Barkoukis

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Sleep Medicine Fellowship Professor of Medicine Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, Sleep Medicine, and Allergy Department of Internal Medicine University of Nebraska Medical Center Omaha, Nebraska

Jean Matheson

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Neurology Harvard Medical School Division Chief, Sleep Medicine Department of Neurology Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Boston, Massachusetts

Richard Ferber

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, Director, Center for Pediatric Sleep Disorders, Children's Hospital Boston, Boston, Massachusetts

Karl Doghramji

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Jefferson Sleep Disorders Center Professor of Psychiatry, Neurology, and Medicine Program Director, Fellowship in Sleep Medicine Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

