A brand-new title in the field of dermatology, Therapy for Severe Psoriasis provides the ultimate coverage of the treatment options available for today's most serious cases, including biologics and oral therapies. It features discussions of the newest drug therapies, recent FDA-approved biosimilars, and combination approaches to care, while an overview chapter was designed to aid those new to the field in understanding the nuances of difficult-to-treat subtypes of psoriasis. Comprehensive and focused, Therapy for Severe Psoriasis will be a welcome addition to the library of any dermatologist seeking in-depth information on the challenges of this condition.