Therapy for Severe Psoriasis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323447973, 9780323447980

Therapy for Severe Psoriasis

1st Edition

Authors: Jashin Wu Steven Feldman Mark Lebwohl
eBook ISBN: 9780323447980
eBook ISBN: 9780323447997
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323447973
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th November 2016
Page Count: 216
Description

A brand-new title in the field of dermatology, Therapy for Severe Psoriasis provides the ultimate coverage of the treatment options available for today's most serious cases, including biologics and oral therapies. It features discussions of the newest drug therapies, recent FDA-approved biosimilars, and combination approaches to care, while an overview chapter was designed to aid those new to the field in understanding the nuances of difficult-to-treat subtypes of psoriasis. Comprehensive and focused, Therapy for Severe Psoriasis will be a welcome addition to the library of any dermatologist seeking in-depth information on the challenges of this condition.

Key Features

  • Each of the 16 chapters includes either an in-depth focus on a single therapy or an overview of a unique aspect of psoriasis, including: UVB therapy, methotrexate, acitretin, cyclosporine, apremilast, etanercept, infliximab, adalimumab, ustekinumab, secukinumab, and ixekizumab.
  • Takes an evidence-based approach to hard-to-treat severe psoriasis.
  • Discusses the newest drug therapies (such as ixekizumab), plus recent FDA-approved biosimilars, a topic unique to this particular psoriasis text.
  • Presents combination approaches for instances when standard treatments are not successful.
  • Includes an overview chapter to help beginners understand the nuances of the disorder.
  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

About the Author

Jashin Wu

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Dermatology Research, Department of Dermatology, Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Steven Feldman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Dermatology, Departments of Dermatology, Pathology and Public Health Sciences, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC, USA

Mark Lebwohl

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA

