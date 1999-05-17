Therapy for Amputees - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780443059759

Therapy for Amputees

3rd Edition

Editors: Barbara Engstrom Catherine Van de Ven
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443059759
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 17th May 1999
Page Count: 352
Description

An interdisciplinary team of experts addresses all aspects of rehabilitation for amputees, from assessments and phychosocial considerations through evidence-based treatment approaches and more. The New Edition is updated to incorporate the latest advances in this field, and to reflect the fact that amputees now receive rehabilitation therapy in a variety of settings.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Pre-Operative Assessment. Early Postoperative Treatment. Exercise Programme. Early Mobility. Assessment for Prosthetic Rehabilitation. Prosthetic Services for the Amputee. Normal Locomotion and Prosthetic Replacement. Gait Re-Education. The Hemipelvectomyand Hip Disarticulation Levels of Amputation. The Above-Knee Level of Amputation. The Through-Knee Level of Amputation. The Symes and Partial Foot Levels of Amputation. Advanced Function. Bilateral Amputees. Upper Limb Amputation and Congenital Limb Deficiency. General Advice to the Amputee. The Problem of Pain. Special Cases

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443059759

About the Editor

Barbara Engstrom

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Therapy Services Manager, Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre NHS Trust, Headington, Oxford

Catherine Van de Ven

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Physiotherapy Services Manager, Roehampton Rehabilitation Centre, Queen Mary's University Hospital, London

