Therapy for Amputees
3rd Edition
Description
An interdisciplinary team of experts addresses all aspects of rehabilitation for amputees, from assessments and phychosocial considerations through evidence-based treatment approaches and more. The New Edition is updated to incorporate the latest advances in this field, and to reflect the fact that amputees now receive rehabilitation therapy in a variety of settings.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Pre-Operative Assessment. Early Postoperative Treatment. Exercise Programme. Early Mobility. Assessment for Prosthetic Rehabilitation. Prosthetic Services for the Amputee. Normal Locomotion and Prosthetic Replacement. Gait Re-Education. The Hemipelvectomyand Hip Disarticulation Levels of Amputation. The Above-Knee Level of Amputation. The Through-Knee Level of Amputation. The Symes and Partial Foot Levels of Amputation. Advanced Function. Bilateral Amputees. Upper Limb Amputation and Congenital Limb Deficiency. General Advice to the Amputee. The Problem of Pain. Special Cases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 1999
- Published:
- 17th May 1999
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443059759
About the Editor
Barbara Engstrom
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Therapy Services Manager, Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre NHS Trust, Headington, Oxford
Catherine Van de Ven
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Physiotherapy Services Manager, Roehampton Rehabilitation Centre, Queen Mary's University Hospital, London