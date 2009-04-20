Therapist's Guide to Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Intervention

Sharon Johnson is the author of the best selling Therapist's Guide to Clinical Intervention now in its second edition. In this new book on PTSD, she lends her practical outline format to understanding PTSD assessment, treatment planning, and intervention. The book begins with a summary information on PTSD definition, and prevalence, assessment, and the evidence basis behind different treatment options. The book offers adjunctive skill building resources to supplement traditional therapy choices as well as forms for use in clinical practice.

