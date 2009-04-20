Therapist's Guide to Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Intervention - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123748515, 9780080889658

Therapist's Guide to Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Intervention

1st Edition

Authors: Sharon Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780080889658
Paperback ISBN: 9780123748515
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th April 2009
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

Introduction

PART I

Posttraumatic Stress

The Neurobiology of PTS and PTSD

Diagnosing PTSD

PART II

Transtheoretical and Multimodal Interventions

Treatment Planning

PART III

Feeling Safe and Secure

Description

Sharon Johnson is the author of the best selling Therapist's Guide to Clinical Intervention now in its second edition. In this new book on PTSD, she lends her practical outline format to understanding PTSD assessment, treatment planning, and intervention. The book begins with a summary information on PTSD definition, and prevalence, assessment, and the evidence basis behind different treatment options. The book offers adjunctive skill building resources to supplement traditional therapy choices as well as forms for use in clinical practice.

This clinician's guide to diagnosing and treating PTSD is written in a concise format with much of the material in outline or bullet point format, allowing easy understanding of complex material for the busy therapist. The book includes a definition of the disorder, diagnostic criteria, the neurobiology of the disorder, tools and information for diagnosing clients, information on functional impairment, interventions, treatment planning, skill building, and additional clinician resources.

Key Features

  • Outlines treatment goals and objectives for DSM-IV PTSD diagnosis
  • Discusses interventions and the evidence basis for each
  • Offers skill building resources to supplement treatment
  • Provides business and clinical forms for use with PTSD patients

Readership

Practicing clinical psychologists, counselors, and other mental health professionals.

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080889658
Paperback ISBN:
9780123748515

About the Authors

Sharon Johnson Author

Sharon Johnson is a psychologist in private practice. She has participated as a committee member and chair of a Utilization Management Committee for a managed care company.

Affiliations and Expertise

Fresno, CA, USA

