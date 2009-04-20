Therapist's Guide to Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Intervention
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction
PART I
Posttraumatic Stress
The Neurobiology of PTS and PTSD
Diagnosing PTSD
PART II
Transtheoretical and Multimodal Interventions
Treatment Planning
PART III
Feeling Safe and Secure
Description
Sharon Johnson is the author of the best selling Therapist's Guide to Clinical Intervention now in its second edition. In this new book on PTSD, she lends her practical outline format to understanding PTSD assessment, treatment planning, and intervention. The book begins with a summary information on PTSD definition, and prevalence, assessment, and the evidence basis behind different treatment options. The book offers adjunctive skill building resources to supplement traditional therapy choices as well as forms for use in clinical practice.
This clinician's guide to diagnosing and treating PTSD is written in a concise format with much of the material in outline or bullet point format, allowing easy understanding of complex material for the busy therapist. The book includes a definition of the disorder, diagnostic criteria, the neurobiology of the disorder, tools and information for diagnosing clients, information on functional impairment, interventions, treatment planning, skill building, and additional clinician resources.
Key Features
- Outlines treatment goals and objectives for DSM-IV PTSD diagnosis
- Discusses interventions and the evidence basis for each
- Offers skill building resources to supplement treatment
- Provides business and clinical forms for use with PTSD patients
Readership
Practicing clinical psychologists, counselors, and other mental health professionals.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 20th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080889658
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123748515
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Sharon Johnson Author
Sharon Johnson is a psychologist in private practice. She has participated as a committee member and chair of a Utilization Management Committee for a managed care company.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fresno, CA, USA