Therapist's Guide to Evidence-Based Relapse Prevention - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123694294, 9780080471044

Therapist's Guide to Evidence-Based Relapse Prevention

1st Edition

Editors: Katie Witkiewitz G. Marlatt
eBook ISBN: 9780080471044
Paperback ISBN: 9780123694294
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th February 2007
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Instructions for online access

Contributors

Preface

Section I: Introduction and Overview

Chapter 1: Overview of Relapse Prevention

Chapter 2: High-Risk Situations

Section II: Application of Relapse Prevention to Specific Problem Areas

Chapter 3: Relapse Prevention

Chapter 4: Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy as a Relapse Prevention Approach to Depression

Chapter 5: Relapse Prevention for Return of Pathological Worry in CBT-Treated GAD

Chapter 6: Relapse Prevention for Schizophrenia

Chapter 7: Seeking Safety

Chapter 8: Relapse Prevention for Eating Disorders

Chapter 9: Stopping Self-Harm Once and for All

Chapter 10: Treatment of Sexual Offenders

Section III: Specific Populations and Treatment Settings

Chapter 11: Focus on Families

Chapter 12: Relapse Prevention with Hispanic and Other Racial/Ethnic Populations

Chapter 13: Relapse Prevention for Adolescent Substance Abuse

Chapter 14: Relapse Prevention with Older Adults

Chapter 15: Utilizing Relapse Prevention with Offender Populations

Chapter 16: Drinking as an Epidemic—A Simple Mathematical Model with Recovery and Relapse

Index

Description

Describes the evidence-based approaches to preventing relapse of major mental and substance-related disorders. Therapist's Guide to Evidence-based Relapse Prevention combines the theoretical rationale, empirical data, and the practical "how-to" for intervention programs.

The first section will serve to describe the cognitive-behavioral model of relapse and provide a general introduction to relapse prevention techniques. While Section II will focus on specific problem areas, Section III will focus on diverse populations and treatment settings.

Key Features

  • Incorporates theoretical and empirical support
  • Provides step-by-step strategies for implementing relapse prevention techniques
  • Includes case studies that describe application of relapse prevention techniques

Readership

A wide range of mental health and medical professionals in a variety of disciplines including clinical and counseling psychology, psychiatry, social work, nursing, rehabilitaiton medicine, correctional settings, general medical settings and education.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080471044
Paperback ISBN:
9780123694294

About the Editors

Katie Witkiewitz Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Addictive Behaviors Research Center, Department of Psychology, University of Seattle, Washington, USA

G. Marlatt Editor

G. Alan Marlatt, Ph.D., is director of the Addictive Behaviors Research Center and professor of Psychology at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Affiliations and Expertise

Addictive Behaviors Research Center, Department of Psychology, University of Washington, Seattle, USA

