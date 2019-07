Therapeutics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 21-2

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice focuses on Therapeutics, with topics including: Metabolic scaling and other methods used to extrapolate drug dosages for exotics; Update on antiviral therapies in birds; Multiresistant bacteria in exotic animal medicine: fact or faux?; Emergency drugs and fluid therapy in exotics; Guidelines for treatment of toxicities in exotic animals; Nutraceuticals in exotic animal medicine; Pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamics modelling of analgesic drugs; Psychoactive drugs in avian medicine; Cardiovascular drugs in avian and small mammal medicine; Gastrointestinal drugs in small mammal medicine; Update on cancer treatment in exotics; Drug delivery methods with emphasis on low stress handling while medicating exotic animal; and Compounding and extra-label use of drugs in exotic animal medicine.