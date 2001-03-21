Therapeutic Touch
2nd Edition
Theory and Practice
THERAPEUTIC TOUCH involves a variety of specific processes intended to help and heal. It is more than the comforting touch of patients; it is a set of interactions that all healthcare practitioners can incorporate into their everyday practice, and which can be as rewarding to the practitioner as they are healing for the client.
An introduction and background to Therapeutic Touch.
A review of the literature and research.
Providing a conceptual framework for practice.
The essentials of practice.
Developing the practice.
Conclusions.
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2001
- Published:
- 21st March 2001
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036316
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443070822
Jean Sayre-Adams
Director and Senior Lecturer, Didsbury Trust
Stephen Wright
Director, The European Nursing Development Agency (TENDA), visiting Professor of Nursing, University of Southampton