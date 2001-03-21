Therapeutic Touch - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443070822, 9780702036316

Therapeutic Touch

2nd Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: Jean Sayre-Adams Stephen Wright
eBook ISBN: 9780702036316
Paperback ISBN: 9780443070822
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 21st March 2001
Page Count: 176
Description

THERAPEUTIC TOUCH involves a variety of specific processes intended to help and heal. It is more than the comforting touch of patients; it is a set of interactions that all healthcare practitioners can incorporate into their everyday practice, and which can be as rewarding to the practitioner as they are healing for the client.

Table of Contents

An introduction and background to Therapeutic Touch.
A review of the literature and research.
Providing a conceptual framework for practice.
The essentials of practice.
Developing the practice.
Conclusions.
Index.

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702036316
Paperback ISBN:
9780443070822

About the Author

Jean Sayre-Adams

Affiliations and Expertise

Director and Senior Lecturer, Didsbury Trust

Stephen Wright

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, The European Nursing Development Agency (TENDA), visiting Professor of Nursing, University of Southampton

