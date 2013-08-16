Therapeutic Stretching
1st Edition
Towards a Functional Approach
Description
"This is a highly enjoyable and well presented book that I recommend for any clinician from student to experienced practitioner. It is suitable for all physiotherapists, manual therapists, sports physiotherapists/therapists, strength and conditioning coaches, sports scientists, athletes and patients who would like to understand, recover and improve their range and ease of movement."
Jimmy Reynolds, Head of Sports Medicine - Academy, Ipswich Town Football Club, Oct 14
Key Features
- Helps transform thinking about the therapeutic value of stretching and how it is best applied in the clinical setting
- Examines the difference between therapeutic and recreational stretching
- Focuses on the use of stretching in conditions where individuals experience a loss in range of movement (ROM)
- Explores what makes stretching effective, identifying behaviour as a main driving force for adaptive changes
- Discusses the experience of pain, sensitization and pain tolerance in relation to stretching and ROM recovery
- Contains over 150 photographs and 45 minutes of video describing this new revolutionary approach
- Applicable to a variety of perspectives including osteopathy, chiropractic, physical therapy, sports and personal trainers
- Ideal for experienced practitioners as well as those taking undergraduate and postgraduate courses
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 – Introduction to therapeutic and functional stretching
Chapter 2 – Functional and dysfunctional ROM
Chapter 3 – Causes of ROM loss and therapeutic potential of rehabilitation
Chapter 4 – Adaptation in ROM loss and recovery
Chapter 5 – Specificity in ROM rehabilitation
Chapter 6 – The overloading condition for recovery
Chapter 7 – Exposure and scheduling the ROM challenge
Chapter 8 – Rehabilitating the active ROM: neuromuscular rehabilitation
Chapter 9 – Pain management and ROM-desensitization
Chapter 10 – Stretch tolerance model
Chapter 11 – Psychological and behavioral considerations in ROM rehabilitation
Chapter 12 – Towards a functional approach
Chapter 13 – Demonstration of functional approach in ROM rehabilitation
Chapter 14 – Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2014
- Published:
- 16th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054266
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702065675
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702043185
About the Editor
Eyal Lederman
Dr Eyel Lederman is Director, Centre for Professional Development in Manual Therapy, London, UK and a practicing osteopath. Eyal completed his PhD in physiotherapy at King’s College London where he researched the neurophysiology of manual therapy. He is actively involved in manual therapy research at UCL, exploring the clinical use of functional stretching. Eyal regularly teaches manual therapy techniques and the physiological basis of manual therapy in different schools across the UK and abroad. He has published many articles in the area and is the author of Harmonic Technique, The Science and Practice of Manual Therapy, Neuromuscular Rehabilitation in Manual and Physical Therapies and Therapeutic Stretching: Towards a Functional Approach.
Affiliations and Expertise
Eyal Lederman, Director, Centre for Professional Development in Osteopathy and Manual Therapy, London, UK; Visiting Professor, University College London (UCL) Institute of Orthopaedics and Musculoskeletal Science; and Practising Osteopath