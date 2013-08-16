Dr Eyel Lederman is Director, Centre for Professional Development in Manual Therapy, London, UK and a practicing osteopath. Eyal completed his PhD in physiotherapy at King’s College London where he researched the neurophysiology of manual therapy. He is actively involved in manual therapy research at UCL, exploring the clinical use of functional stretching. Eyal regularly teaches manual therapy techniques and the physiological basis of manual therapy in different schools across the UK and abroad. He has published many articles in the area and is the author of Harmonic Technique, The Science and Practice of Manual Therapy, Neuromuscular Rehabilitation in Manual and Physical Therapies and Therapeutic Stretching: Towards a Functional Approach.