Therapeutic Protein Drug Products
1st Edition
Practical Approaches to formulation in the Laboratory, Manufacturing, and the Clinic
Table of Contents
List of figures and tables
Preface
About the authors
Chapter 1: Commercial therapeutic protein drug products
Abstract
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Lyophilized formulations
1.3 Liquid formulations
1.4 Protein formulations for radiologic and diagnostic use
1.5 Summary
Chapter 2: A formulation method to improve the physical stability of macromolecular-based drug products
Abstract
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Common techniques used for the construction of EPDs
2.3 The peptide drug pramlintide
2.4 Monoclonal antibodies at low and high concentration
2.5 Static vs. dynamic EPDs: a case study using a humanized immunoglobulin (IgG1)
2.6 Conclusion and future studies
Chapter 3: Properties of protein formulations
Abstract
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Opalescence
3.3 Phase separation
3.4 Color
3.5 Subvisible particles
Chapter 4: Material and process compatibility testing
Abstract
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Material compatibility
4.3 Process compatibility testing
4.4 Antimicrobial preservative compatibility testing
Chapter 5: Compounding and filling: drug substance to drug product
Abstract
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Aseptic processing
5.3 Bulk drug substance
5.4 Compounding of drug product
5.5 Filling the drug product
Chapter 6: Administration in the clinic
Abstract
6.1 Introduction and background
6.2 Diluents
6.3 Components
6.4 Construction materials
6.5 Clinical dosing strategy: fixed volume versus fixed concentration
6.6 Representative admixture concentration levels
6.7 Exposure temperature and time
6.8 Option of using syringes
6.9 Analytical tests and acceptance criteria
6.10 Sample preparation considerations
6.11 Role of probe studies
6.12 Bag overfill volume
6.13 Pharmacy instructions
6.14 Conclusions
Chapter 7: Regulatory guidelines for the development of a biotechnology drug product
Abstract
7.1 Introduction
7.2 ICH overview
7.3 Common Technical Document (CTD)
7.4 Drug product dossier
7.5 Regulatory considerations through the biotechnology product lifecycle
7.6 Conclusions
Appendix
Recommended reading
Index
Description
Therapeutic protein drug products provides a comprehensive overview of therapeutic protein drug products, with an emphasis on formulation beginning in the laboratory, followed by manufacturing and administration in the clinic. A list of many commercial therapeutic drug products are described and include the product name, dosages, active concentration, buffer, excipients, Ph, container type and route of administration. The laboratory formulation sections focus on the most common buffers, excipients, and Ph ranges that are commonly tested in addition to systematic approaches. A brief section on biophysical and analytical analysis is also provided. Properties of therapeutic protein formulations are described and include opalescence, phase separation, color, and subvisible particles. An emphasis is placed on material and process testing to ensure success during manufacturing. The drug product manufacturing process, which includes the process of compounding to filling, is also covered. Methods of delivery in the clinic are addressed, as well as delivery strategies. Finally, a perspective on the regulatory requirements for therapeutic protein formulations is discussed.
Key Features
- Provides a list and description of commercially available therapeutic drug products and their formulations
- A comprehensive and practical overview of protein formulation in the laboratory, manufacturing, and the clinic
- Discusses recent topics including high protein concentration, phase separation, opalescence, and subvisible particles
Readership
The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 2nd January 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781908818102
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781907568183
About the Editors
Brian Meyer Editor
Dr Brian K. Meyer is a Research Fellow in Bioprocess Research and Development, Merck Research Laboratories (MRL). Dr Meyer's current position is leading a group in Vaccine Drug Product Development. Previously, Dr Meyer's team was responsible for formulating therapeutic proteins in pre-clinical development. Prior to joining MRL, Dr Meyer was a Process Scientist in Vaccine Technology and Engineering, Merck Manufacturing Division. He has a Ph.D. in Biochemistry, Microbiology, and Molecular Biology from The Pennsylvania State University and a B.S.E. in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Merck Research Laboratories (MRL), USA