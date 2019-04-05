Therapeutic Hotline: New Developments in Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682367, 9780323682831

Therapeutic Hotline: New Developments in Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 37-2

1st Edition

Authors: Seemal Desai
eBook ISBN: 9780323682831
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682367
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th April 2019
Table of Contents

What's New in Psoriasis
What's New in Hair Loss
What's New in Nail Diseases
What's New in Photoprotection
What's New in Melanoma
What's New in Pediatric Dermatology
What's New in Pigmentary Disorders
What's New in Women's Skin Health
What's New in Acne
What's New in Acne Part II
What's New in Atopic Dermatitis
What's New in Bullous Diseases
What's New in Genetic Skin Diseases

Description

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Seemal R. Desai of The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, is devoted to Therapeutic Hotline: New Developments in Dermatology. Articles in this timely issue address updates in psoriasis, hair loss, nail diseases, photoprotection, melanoma, pediatric dermatology, pigmentary disorders, women’s skin health, acne, atopic dermatitis, bullous diseases; rosacea, and genetic skin diseases.

Details

About the Authors

Seemal Desai Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX

