Therapeutic Foods, Volume 8
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: State of the art and applications
1. Nutraceuticals: myths vs. realities
Mian Kamran Sharif and Rabia Khalid
2. The Impact of Functional food and Nutraceuticals in Health
Shubham Singh, Meerza Abdul Razak, Supraj Raja Sangam, Buddolla Viswanath, PathanShajahan Begum, Senthilkumar Rajagopal
Section 2: Nutrition
3. Lipids as nutraceuticals: A shift in paradigm
Sandeep Kumar, Bhoomika Sharma, Priyanka Bhadwal, Prerna Sharma and Navneet Agnihotri
4. Plant nutrition and agronomic management to obtain crops with better nutritional and nutraceutical quality
Cabrera-De la Fuente, M., S. González-Morales, A. Juárez-Maldonado, P. Leija-Martínez, A. Benavides-Mendoza
5. Mushrooms as a source of therapeutic foods
Marina Soković, Jasmina Glamočlija, Ana Ćirić, Jovana Petrović, Dejan Stojković
6. Oregano: a feed additive with functional properties
I. Giannenas, E. Bonos, E. Christaki, P. Florou-Paneri
7. Potential of chokeberry (aronia melanocarpa l.) as a therapeutic food
Nada Ćujić, Nevena Kardum, Katarina Šavikin, Gordana Zdunić, Teodora Janković, Nebojša Menković
8. Beta-Glucan as therapeutic food
Vetvicka Vaclav, Sima Petr, Vannucci Luca
9. Nutritionally enhanced foods incorporating chia seed
J. Rodolfo Rendón-Villalobos; Amanda Ortíz-Sánchez, Emmanuel Flores-Huicochea
Section 3: Medical impact
10. Perspective therapeutic effects of immunomodulating acidic herbal heteropolysaccharides and their complexes in functional and dietary nutrition
Yordan Nikolaev Georgiev, Manol Hristov Ognyanov, Petko Nedyalkov Denev, Maria Georgieva Kratchanova
11. Soybeans, flaxseeds and fish oil in the treatment of renal disease
Danijela Ristic-Medic, Marija Takic, Slavica Radjen
12. Maca, a nutraceutical from the Andean Highlands
Gustavo F. Gonzales, Dulce E. Alarcón-Yaquetto
13. Phytochemical and pharmacological properties of secondary metabolites in berries
Sandra Neli Jimenez-Garcia, Moises Alejandro Vazquez-Cruz, Lina Garcia-Mier, Luis Miguel Contreras-Medina, Ramon Gerardo Guevara-González, Juan Fernando Garcia-Trejo, Ana Angelica Feregrino-Perez
Section 4: Cancer therapy
14. Functional Foods and Chemoprevention in Cancer
Edwin E. Martínez Leo, Tania Villavicencio Altamirano, Maira R. Segura Campos
15. Epigenetic Nutraceuticals in Cancer Treatment
Gordana Supic, Katarina Zeljic, Zvonko Magic
Description
Therapeutic Foods, Volume 8 in the Handbook of Food Bioengineering series, is an essential resource for anyone investigating foods that may be utilized as therapeutic agents. Plants and animal products have been utilized since ancient times as medicine to treat diseases, and the properties within foods and ingredients are still investigated for food therapy and prophylaxis. The book is a comprehensive resource for researchers and scientists already in the field or those just entering. It covers many spices, plant extracts, essential oils and vegetal mixtures that have immune-stimulatory effects and can be efficiently utilized in the treatment of infections and cancer.
Key Features
- Presents introductory chapters for background and practical examples of therapeutic foods used in different diseases to aid in research
- Provides scientific methods to help eliminate food spoilage and bacterial contamination in food packaging
- Includes benefits of the applications of functional properties of food and food ingredients to benefit health and well-being
Readership
Food science researchers, academic societies (researchers, academic staff, postdocs, undergraduate and postgraduate students), professional organizations, food industry sector, ecological domain, pharmaceutical companies, engineering and innovative companies, technological sector and medical domain
About the Editors
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Alina-Maria Holban Editor
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
