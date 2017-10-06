Therapeutic Foods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128112663, 9780128112670

Therapeutic Foods, Volume 8

1st Edition

Editors: Alexandru Grumezescu Alina-Maria Holban
eBook ISBN: 9780128112670
Paperback ISBN: 9780128115176
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th October 2017
Page Count: 538
Table of Contents

Section 1: State of the art and applications
1. Nutraceuticals: myths vs. realities
  Mian Kamran Sharif and Rabia Khalid
2. The Impact of Functional food and Nutraceuticals in Health
  Shubham Singh, Meerza Abdul Razak, Supraj Raja Sangam, Buddolla Viswanath, PathanShajahan Begum, Senthilkumar Rajagopal

Section 2: Nutrition
3. Lipids as nutraceuticals: A shift in paradigm
  Sandeep Kumar, Bhoomika Sharma, Priyanka Bhadwal, Prerna Sharma and Navneet Agnihotri
4. Plant nutrition and agronomic management to obtain crops with better nutritional and nutraceutical quality
  Cabrera-De la Fuente, M., S. González-Morales, A. Juárez-Maldonado, P. Leija-Martínez, A. Benavides-Mendoza
5. Mushrooms as a source of therapeutic foods
  Marina Soković, Jasmina Glamočlija, Ana Ćirić, Jovana Petrović, Dejan Stojković
6. Oregano: a feed additive with functional properties
  I. Giannenas, E. Bonos, E. Christaki, P. Florou-Paneri
7. Potential of chokeberry (aronia melanocarpa l.) as a therapeutic food
  Nada Ćujić, Nevena Kardum, Katarina Šavikin, Gordana Zdunić, Teodora Janković, Nebojša Menković
8. Beta-Glucan as therapeutic food
  Vetvicka Vaclav, Sima Petr, Vannucci Luca
9. Nutritionally enhanced foods incorporating chia seed
  J. Rodolfo Rendón-Villalobos; Amanda Ortíz-Sánchez, Emmanuel Flores-Huicochea

Section 3: Medical impact
10. Perspective therapeutic effects of immunomodulating acidic herbal heteropolysaccharides and their complexes in functional and dietary nutrition
  Yordan Nikolaev Georgiev, Manol Hristov Ognyanov, Petko Nedyalkov Denev, Maria Georgieva Kratchanova
11. Soybeans, flaxseeds and fish oil in the treatment of renal disease
  Danijela Ristic-Medic, Marija Takic, Slavica Radjen  
12. Maca, a nutraceutical from the Andean Highlands
  Gustavo F. Gonzales, Dulce E. Alarcón-Yaquetto
13. Phytochemical and pharmacological properties of secondary metabolites in berries
 Sandra Neli Jimenez-Garcia, Moises Alejandro Vazquez-Cruz, Lina Garcia-Mier, Luis Miguel Contreras-Medina, Ramon Gerardo Guevara-González, Juan Fernando Garcia-Trejo, Ana Angelica Feregrino-Perez

Section 4: Cancer therapy
14. Functional Foods and Chemoprevention in Cancer
  Edwin E. Martínez Leo, Tania Villavicencio Altamirano, Maira R. Segura Campos
15. Epigenetic Nutraceuticals in Cancer Treatment
  Gordana Supic, Katarina Zeljic, Zvonko Magic


 

Description

Therapeutic Foods, Volume 8 in the Handbook of Food Bioengineering series, is an essential resource for anyone investigating foods that may be utilized as therapeutic agents. Plants and animal products have been utilized since ancient times as medicine to treat diseases, and the properties within foods and ingredients are still investigated for food therapy and prophylaxis. The book is a comprehensive resource for researchers and scientists already in the field or those just entering. It covers many spices, plant extracts, essential oils and vegetal mixtures that have immune-stimulatory effects and can be efficiently utilized in the treatment of infections and cancer.

Key Features

  • Presents introductory chapters for background and practical examples of therapeutic foods used in different diseases to aid in research
  • Provides scientific methods to help eliminate food spoilage and bacterial contamination in food packaging
  • Includes benefits of the applications of functional properties of food and food ingredients to benefit health and well-being

Readership

Food science researchers, academic societies (researchers, academic staff, postdocs, undergraduate and postgraduate students), professional organizations, food industry sector, ecological domain, pharmaceutical companies, engineering and innovative companies, technological sector and medical domain

Details

No. of pages:
538
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128112670
Paperback ISBN:
9780128115176

About the Editors

Alexandru Grumezescu Editor

Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania

Alina-Maria Holban Editor

Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania

