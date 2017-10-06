Therapeutic Foods, Volume 8

Section 1: State of the art and applications

1. Nutraceuticals: myths vs. realities

Mian Kamran Sharif and Rabia Khalid

2. The Impact of Functional food and Nutraceuticals in Health

Shubham Singh, Meerza Abdul Razak, Supraj Raja Sangam, Buddolla Viswanath, PathanShajahan Begum, Senthilkumar Rajagopal

Section 2: Nutrition

3. Lipids as nutraceuticals: A shift in paradigm

Sandeep Kumar, Bhoomika Sharma, Priyanka Bhadwal, Prerna Sharma and Navneet Agnihotri

4. Plant nutrition and agronomic management to obtain crops with better nutritional and nutraceutical quality

Cabrera-De la Fuente, M., S. González-Morales, A. Juárez-Maldonado, P. Leija-Martínez, A. Benavides-Mendoza

5. Mushrooms as a source of therapeutic foods

Marina Soković, Jasmina Glamočlija, Ana Ćirić, Jovana Petrović, Dejan Stojković

6. Oregano: a feed additive with functional properties

I. Giannenas, E. Bonos, E. Christaki, P. Florou-Paneri

7. Potential of chokeberry (aronia melanocarpa l.) as a therapeutic food

Nada Ćujić, Nevena Kardum, Katarina Šavikin, Gordana Zdunić, Teodora Janković, Nebojša Menković

8. Beta-Glucan as therapeutic food

Vetvicka Vaclav, Sima Petr, Vannucci Luca

9. Nutritionally enhanced foods incorporating chia seed

J. Rodolfo Rendón-Villalobos; Amanda Ortíz-Sánchez, Emmanuel Flores-Huicochea

Section 3: Medical impact

10. Perspective therapeutic effects of immunomodulating acidic herbal heteropolysaccharides and their complexes in functional and dietary nutrition

Yordan Nikolaev Georgiev, Manol Hristov Ognyanov, Petko Nedyalkov Denev, Maria Georgieva Kratchanova

11. Soybeans, flaxseeds and fish oil in the treatment of renal disease

Danijela Ristic-Medic, Marija Takic, Slavica Radjen

12. Maca, a nutraceutical from the Andean Highlands

Gustavo F. Gonzales, Dulce E. Alarcón-Yaquetto

13. Phytochemical and pharmacological properties of secondary metabolites in berries

Sandra Neli Jimenez-Garcia, Moises Alejandro Vazquez-Cruz, Lina Garcia-Mier, Luis Miguel Contreras-Medina, Ramon Gerardo Guevara-González, Juan Fernando Garcia-Trejo, Ana Angelica Feregrino-Perez

Section 4: Cancer therapy

14. Functional Foods and Chemoprevention in Cancer

Edwin E. Martínez Leo, Tania Villavicencio Altamirano, Maira R. Segura Campos

15. Epigenetic Nutraceuticals in Cancer Treatment

Gordana Supic, Katarina Zeljic, Zvonko Magic





