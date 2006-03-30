In response to the increasing need for progressing a treatment plan, this text shows the reader how to prescribe therapeutic exercise based on the best evidence and clinical experience. It teaches therapists how to make informed clinical decisions about the best way to progress treatment for their clients that integrates balance, strength, endurance and all of the areas necessary for optimal function. It also provides the underlying theories of treatment planning, using APTA's Guide to Physical Therapist Practice, 2nd Edition as the basis for practice. Three on-going client cases are woven throughout the text, promoting clinical reasoning skills and providing a framework to construct new knowledge.