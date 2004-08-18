Therapeutic Exercise for Lumbopelvic Stabilization - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443072932, 9780702036514

Therapeutic Exercise for Lumbopelvic Stabilization

2nd Edition

A Motor Control Approach for the Treatment and Prevention of Low Back Pain

Authors: Carolyn Richardson Paul Hodges Julie Hides
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443072932
eBook ISBN: 9780702036514
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 18th August 2004
Page Count: 280
Description

This book presents the latest information and research on the prevention and management of musculoskeletal pain and dysfunction. It introduces the reader to an approach to clinical management and prevention based on that research. This text's impressively thorough coverage makes it an indispensable text for both researchers and clinicians in the field of musculoskeletal pain and dysfunction.

Key Features

· Written by 3 of the foremost researchers in the field, the material features a high level of credibility and respect, unlikely to be found in any other reference on musculoskeletal dysfunction.
· Coverage offers the most up-to-date information available, as it is based on the very latest research from the key workers in the field around the world
· Practical examples demonstrate the clinical relevance of the research to the student and busy practitioner
· The text presents a new, problem-solving approach to back pain assessment and management, based on the latest understanding of the anatomy, physiology and biomechanics involved.
· Extensive illustrations, line diagrams, and photographs complement the text with visual aides.

Table of Contents

SECTION 1: Introduction
1. The time to move forward

SECTION 2: The joint protection mechanisms
Part 1 Introduction
2. Lumbo-pelvic stability: a functional model of the biomechanics and motor control

Part 2 Specific joint protection of the spinal segments
3. Abdominal mechanism and support of the lumbar spine and pelvis
4. Paraspinal mechanism and support of the lumbar spine

Part 3 The antigravity muscle support system
5. Stiffness of the lumbo-pelvic region for load transfer
6. The role of weightbearing and non-weightbearing muscles

SECTION 3: IMPAIRMENT IN THE JOINT PROTECTION MECHANISMS: CONCEPTS
7. The deload model of injury
8. Joint injury
9. Pain models

SECTION 4 IMPAIRMENT IN THE JOINT PROTECTION MECHANISMS: LOW BACK PAIN
10. Abdominal mechanism in low back pain
11. Paraspinal mechanism in low back pain
12. Impairments in the muscles controlling pelvic orientation and weightbearing

SECTION 5 TREATMENT AND PREVENTION OF LOW BACK PAIN
13. Principles of the ‘segmental stabilization’ exercise model
14. Local segmental control
15. Closed chain segmental control
16. Open chain segmental control and progression into function

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443072932
eBook ISBN:
9780702036514

About the Author

Carolyn Richardson

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Associate Professor and Reader, Department of Physiotherapy, University of Queensland, Australia

Paul Hodges

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & NHMRC Senior Principal Research Fellow / Director, NHMRC Centre of Clinical Research Excellence in Spinal Pain, Injury & Health, School of Health & Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Australia

Julie Hides

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of School, Physiotherapy, Australian Catholic University, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia; Honorary Associate Professor, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia

