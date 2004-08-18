Therapeutic Exercise for Lumbopelvic Stabilization
2nd Edition
A Motor Control Approach for the Treatment and Prevention of Low Back Pain
Description
This book presents the latest information and research on the prevention and management of musculoskeletal pain and dysfunction. It introduces the reader to an approach to clinical management and prevention based on that research. This text's impressively thorough coverage makes it an indispensable text for both researchers and clinicians in the field of musculoskeletal pain and dysfunction.
Key Features
· Written by 3 of the foremost researchers in the field, the material features a high level of credibility and respect, unlikely to be found in any other reference on musculoskeletal dysfunction.
· Coverage offers the most up-to-date information available, as it is based on the very latest research from the key workers in the field around the world
· Practical examples demonstrate the clinical relevance of the research to the student and busy practitioner
· The text presents a new, problem-solving approach to back pain assessment and management, based on the latest understanding of the anatomy, physiology and biomechanics involved.
· Extensive illustrations, line diagrams, and photographs complement the text with visual aides.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: Introduction
1. The time to move forward
SECTION 2: The joint protection mechanisms
Part 1 Introduction
2. Lumbo-pelvic stability: a functional model of the biomechanics and motor control
Part 2 Specific joint protection of the spinal segments
3. Abdominal mechanism and support of the lumbar spine and pelvis
4. Paraspinal mechanism and support of the lumbar spine
Part 3 The antigravity muscle support system
5. Stiffness of the lumbo-pelvic region for load transfer
6. The role of weightbearing and non-weightbearing muscles
SECTION 3: IMPAIRMENT IN THE JOINT PROTECTION MECHANISMS: CONCEPTS
7. The deload model of injury
8. Joint injury
9. Pain models
SECTION 4 IMPAIRMENT IN THE JOINT PROTECTION MECHANISMS: LOW BACK PAIN
10. Abdominal mechanism in low back pain
11. Paraspinal mechanism in low back pain
12. Impairments in the muscles controlling pelvic orientation and weightbearing
SECTION 5 TREATMENT AND PREVENTION OF LOW BACK PAIN
13. Principles of the ‘segmental stabilization’ exercise model
14. Local segmental control
15. Closed chain segmental control
16. Open chain segmental control and progression into function
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2004
- Published:
- 18th August 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443072932
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036514
About the Author
Carolyn Richardson
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Associate Professor and Reader, Department of Physiotherapy, University of Queensland, Australia
Paul Hodges
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & NHMRC Senior Principal Research Fellow / Director, NHMRC Centre of Clinical Research Excellence in Spinal Pain, Injury & Health, School of Health & Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Australia
Julie Hides
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of School, Physiotherapy, Australian Catholic University, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia; Honorary Associate Professor, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia