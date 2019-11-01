Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Data
4th Edition
A Concise Guide
Description
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Data: A Concise Guide, Fourth Edition serves as a ready resource of information about commonly monitored drugs that proves useful in decisions related to the monitoring and interpretation of results. It is an easy-to-read source of information on intended use, pharmacokinetics, therapeutic range, and toxic concentrations, as well as bioavailability, disposition, metabolism, and excretion of commonly monitored therapeutic drugs.
This fully updated fourth edition includes:
- New anticonvulsants, anti-depressant and anti-HIV drugs
- New drugs for advanced cancer treatment
- Thoroughly updated chapters, addressing new pitfalls and problems in the lab
- New case studies added, where appropriate
Key Features
- Practical information serves as a ready resource of information for commonly monitored drugs
- Useful quick guide in making decision related to the monitoring and interpretation of result
- Must have concise content for clinical laboratory scientists, toxicologists, and clinicians
Readership
Pathologists, clinical chemists, and toxicologists; practicing clinicians, fellows and residents in pathology, internal medicine, emergency medicine and family practice
Table of Contents
- Pharmacokinetics and Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
2. Before and After: The Preanalytical and Postanalytical Phases of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
3. Clinical Utility of Monitoring Free Drug Concentrations
4. Effect of Bilirubin, Lipemia, Hemolysis, Paraproteins, and Heterophilic Antibodies on Immunoassays for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
5. Drug-Herb and Drug-Food Interactions and Effects on Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
6. Monitoring Anticonvulsant Concentrations – General Considerations
7. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring of Cardioactive Drugs
8. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring of Antidepressants
9. Introduction to Immunosuppressive Drug Monitoring
10. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring of Antimicrobial and Antiviral Agents
11. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring of Analgesics
12. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring of Antineoplastic Drugs
13. Caffeine, Lithium, and Theophylline
Details
- No. of pages:
- 275
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128158494
About the Author
Amitava Dasgupta
Amitava Dasgupta received his PhD degree in Chemistry from Stanford University and his fellowship training in Clinical Chemistry from the Laboratory Medicine Department of the University of Washington School of Medicine at Seattle. He is a tenured Full Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center located at the Texas Medical Center at Houston. Dr. Dasgupta has published 210 scientific papers, written many invited review articles, and has edited, co-edited or written 15 books. He is on the Editorial Board of five major medical journals including American Journal of Clinical Pathology, Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Clinica Chimica Acta and Journal of Clinical Laboratory Analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, McGovern Medical School, The University of Texas, Houston, TX, USA
Matthew Krasowski
Matthew D. Krasowski, MD, PhD is a clinical pathologist and the Walter L. Bierring Professor of Clinical Education at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. He currently serves as the Vice Chair of Clinical Pathology and Laboratory Services in the Department of Pathology at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, IA, USA