Theranostic Bionanomaterials is an invaluable study of recent advances and trends in the development and application of functional bionanomaterials for theranostic applications. This book describes the design and characterization of nanomaterials which exhibit distinctive physical, chemical and biological properties and discusses how these functional nanomaterials enable the precise manipulation of architectural, physical and biochemical cell microenvironments in vitro. In addition, it covers how they can act as the carriers of diagnostic or therapeutic agents, thus providing new pathways or strategies for disease diagnosis and treatment. Specific chapters discuss protein delivery, drug delivery, tissue regeneration, bioimaging, biodetection, and much more.

This book will be a critical resource for those involved in cutting-edge research in theranostics bionanomaterial.