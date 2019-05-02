Theranostic Bionanomaterials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Biodistribution, excretion, and toxicity of inorganic nanoparticles
2. Biodistribution, excretion, and toxicity of nanoparticles
3. Nanoparticle interaction with immune cells for nanoparticle mediated (anti-cancer) immunotherapy
4. Clinical translation of nanomaterials
5. Synthetic receptors with bioaffinity for biomedical applications
6. Calcium phosphate nanoparticle-based systems for therapeutic delivery
7. Graphene and graphene oxide for tissue engineering and regeneration
8. Nanomaterials design and tests for neural tissue engineering
9. Nanomaterials for wound healing: scope and advancement
10. Advanced nanovaccines for immunotherapy applications: from concept to animal tests
11. Two-dimensional nanomaterials in cancer theranostics
12. Polymeric micelles for tumor theranostics
13. Theranostic biomaterials for the regulation of the blood-brain barrier
14. Upconversion nanomaterials for near-infrared light-medicated theranostics
15. Biofunctional magnetic nanomaterials for diagnosis, therapy and theranostic applications
16. AIEgen-based fluorescent nanoparticles for long-term cell tracing
17. Multimodal carbon dots as biosensors
18. Bionanomaterials as imaging contrast agents
19. Nucleotide aptamers as theranostic biomaterials
20. Electronic structures of alkaline rare earth fluoride-based upconversion nanomaterials
21. Lanthanide-based magnetic resonance imaging metal-responsive agent overview
Description
Theranostic Bionanomaterials is an invaluable study of recent advances and trends in the development and application of functional bionanomaterials for theranostic applications. This book describes the design and characterization of nanomaterials which exhibit distinctive physical, chemical and biological properties and discusses how these functional nanomaterials enable the precise manipulation of architectural, physical and biochemical cell microenvironments in vitro. In addition, it covers how they can act as the carriers of diagnostic or therapeutic agents, thus providing new pathways or strategies for disease diagnosis and treatment. Specific chapters discuss protein delivery, drug delivery, tissue regeneration, bioimaging, biodetection, and much more.
This book will be a critical resource for those involved in cutting-edge research in theranostics bionanomaterial.
Key Features
- Focuses on nanofabrication methods of bionanomaterials
- Reviews the application of bionanomaterials, with a focus on drug delivery and diagnosis
- Describes the design and characterization of nanomaterials which exhibit distinctive physical, chemical and biological properties
Readership
Materials Scientists, Biomedical engineers, materials chemists, physicists, and researchers working on nanomaterials, especially those with healthcare applications and clinicians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 524
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 2nd May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128153420
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153413
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Wenguo Cui Editor
Wenguo Cui is based at the Orthopedic Institute, School of Medicine of Soochow University, Suzhou, Jiangsu, China. Dr Cui holds a PhD in Biomaterials and research expertise is in nanotechnology for tissue regeneration, drug delivery and nanomedicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Orthopedic Institute, School of Medicine at Soochow University, China
Xin Zhao Editor
Xin Zhao is currently Assistant Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hung Hom, Hong Kong. Dr Zhao holds a PhD in Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering from University College London and her research interests include biomaterials, tissue engineering, drug delivery, cell micro-environment, and microfluidics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hung Hom, Hong Kong