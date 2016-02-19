Theory of Tokamak Plasmas - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444874757, 9781483293264

Theory of Tokamak Plasmas

1st Edition

Authors: R.B. White
eBook ISBN: 9781483293264
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 4th August 1989
Description

This is a graduate textbook on tokamak physics, designed to provide a basic introduction to plasma equilibrium, particle orbits, transport, and those ideal and resistive magnetohydrodynamic instabilities which dominate the behavior of a tokamak discharge, and to develop the mathematical methods necessary for their theoretical analysis.

Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Toroidal configuration. 2. Equilibrium. 3. Guiding center motion. 4. Linear ideal modes. 5. Linear resistive modes. 6. Nonlinear behavior. 7. Hybrid kinetic - MHD modes. 8. Transport. 9. Phase integral methods.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1989
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483293264

About the Author

R.B. White

