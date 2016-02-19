Theory of Tokamak Plasmas
1st Edition
Authors: R.B. White
eBook ISBN: 9781483293264
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 4th August 1989
Description
This is a graduate textbook on tokamak physics, designed to provide a basic introduction to plasma equilibrium, particle orbits, transport, and those ideal and resistive magnetohydrodynamic instabilities which dominate the behavior of a tokamak discharge, and to develop the mathematical methods necessary for their theoretical analysis.
Table of Contents
Preface. 1. Toroidal configuration. 2. Equilibrium. 3. Guiding center motion. 4. Linear ideal modes. 5. Linear resistive modes. 6. Nonlinear behavior. 7. Hybrid kinetic - MHD modes. 8. Transport. 9. Phase integral methods.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1989
- Published:
- 4th August 1989
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293264
About the Author
R.B. White
