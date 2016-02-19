Theory of Simple Liquids - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080571010

Theory of Simple Liquids

2nd Edition

Authors: Jean-Pierre Hansen Ian McDonald
eBook ISBN: 9780080571010
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th September 1990
Page Count: 556
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
118.00
100.30
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book gives a comprehensive and up-to-date treatment of the theory of "simple" liquids. The new second edition has been rearranged and considerably expanded to give a balanced account both of basic theory and of the advances of the past decade. It presents the main ideas of modern liquid state theory in a way that is both pedagogical and self-contained. The book should be accessible to graduate students and research workers, both experimentalists and theorists, who have a good background in elementary mechanics.

Key Features

  • Compares theoretical deductions with experimental results
  • Molecular dynamics
  • Monte Carlo computations
  • Covers ionic, metallic, and molecular liquids

Readership

Theoretical chemists and physicists

Table of Contents

Introduction. Statistical Mechanics and Molecular Distribution Functions. Computer "Experiments" on Liquids. Diagrammatic Expansions. Distribution Function Theories. Perturbation Theories. Time-dependent Correlation Functions and Response Functions. Hydrodynamics And Transport Coefficients. Microscopic Theories of Time-Correlation Functions. Ionic Liquids. Simple Liquid Metals. Molecular Liquids. Appendices. References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
556
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080571010

About the Author

Jean-Pierre Hansen

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

Ian McDonald

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cambridge

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.