Theory of Simple Liquids
2nd Edition
Description
This book gives a comprehensive and up-to-date treatment of the theory of "simple" liquids. The new second edition has been rearranged and considerably expanded to give a balanced account both of basic theory and of the advances of the past decade. It presents the main ideas of modern liquid state theory in a way that is both pedagogical and self-contained. The book should be accessible to graduate students and research workers, both experimentalists and theorists, who have a good background in elementary mechanics.
Key Features
- Compares theoretical deductions with experimental results
- Molecular dynamics
- Monte Carlo computations
- Covers ionic, metallic, and molecular liquids
Readership
Theoretical chemists and physicists
Table of Contents
Introduction. Statistical Mechanics and Molecular Distribution Functions. Computer "Experiments" on Liquids. Diagrammatic Expansions. Distribution Function Theories. Perturbation Theories. Time-dependent Correlation Functions and Response Functions. Hydrodynamics And Transport Coefficients. Microscopic Theories of Time-Correlation Functions. Ionic Liquids. Simple Liquid Metals. Molecular Liquids. Appendices. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 24th September 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571010
About the Author
Jean-Pierre Hansen
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
Ian McDonald
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cambridge