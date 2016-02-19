Theory of Plasticity and Limit Design of Plates, Volume 18

An extensive review of the theory of plasticity, limit design and limit analysis of plates is contained in this volume. Detailed descriptions are given on the plastic behaviour of homogeneous, reinforced and sandwich plates, and on the rise of various yield-line patterns. The volume differs from other books on the plastic analysis of plates by its comprehensive treatment of: the theory of yield fans connected with yield-line planning; the plastic behaviour of plates under combined loadings characterized by the load factors; statical solutions; and continuous, rectangular and skew plates.

Before discussing the upper-bound solutions for various types of ultimate loads acting on isotropic, orthotropic and anisotropic plates, the kinematic conditions of the plastic behaviour of plates and the principles and methods of the yield-line theory are examined in detail. Generalized yield conditions of the second degree for orthotropic and anisotropic plates are introduced. Special attention is paid to the rise of yield fans. The concept of yield line planning is also discussed, which may be of practical interest since it indicates the possibilities for preventing the rise of yield fans.

Upper-bound and lower-bound solutions for the ultimate uniform load, concentrated loads, triangular and trapexoidal loads, are presented. Similar solutions are provided for continuous loads bounded by various plane and curved surfaces and for various combinations of loads acting on rectangular, polygonal, circular, elliptic and skew plates. Solutions are given for plates on hinged supports, on free supports with elevating corners, on point supports and also for plates with built-in edges. Numerical tables are provided for determining the ultimate loads, bearing moments needed for the given load systems and the parameters of yield-line patterns. The procedures detailed in the volume will prove an indispensable reference source in the practical design of roof, ceiling and bridge slabs.