Theory of Planetary Atmospheres - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780121672515, 9780080959795

Theory of Planetary Atmospheres, Volume 36

2nd Edition

An Introduction to Their Physics and Chemistry

Authors: John Marshall R. Alan Plumb
eBook ISBN: 9780080959795
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th January 1987
Page Count: 344
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Characteristics of the atmosphere. 2. The global energy balance. 3. The vertical structure of the atmosphere. 4. Convection. 5. The Meridional structure of the atmosphere. 6. The equations of fluid motion. 7. Balanced flow. 8. The general circulation of the atmosphere. 9. The ocena and its circulation. 10. The wind-driven circulation. 11. The thermohaline circulation of the ocean. 12. Climate and climate variability. 13. Appendices.

Description

For advanced undergraduate and beginning graduate students in atmospheric, oceanic, and climate science, Atmosphere, Ocean and Climate Dynamics is an introductory textbook on the circulations of the atmosphere and ocean and their interaction, with an emphasis on global scales. It will give students a good grasp of what the atmosphere and oceans look like on the large-scale and why they look that way. The role of the oceans in climate and paleoclimate is also discussed. The combination of observations, theory and accompanying illustrative laboratory experiments sets this text apart by making it accessible to students with no prior training in meteorology or oceanography.

Key Features

  • Written at a mathematical level that is appealing for undergraduates and beginning graduate students
  • Provides a useful educational tool through a combination of observations and laboratory demonstrations which can be viewed over the web
  • Contains instructions on how to reproduce the simple but informative laboratory experiments
  • Includes copious problems (with sample answers) to help students learn the material.

Readership

Undergraduate or master-course students in meteorology, oceanography and climatology are the main target.

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080959795

Reviews

"Marshall and Plumb have nicely presented the basics of both meteorology and oceanography in this work. The book begins with a discusssion of atmospheric characteristics; the final chapter on climate and climatic variability nicely leads into the subject of global warming, and should be read by anyone with an interest in the future of the planet. . . . Highly recommended." -- A.E. Staver, Northern Illinois University, in CHOICE, June 2008

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

John Marshall Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.

R. Alan Plumb Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.