Theory of Planetary Atmospheres, Volume 36
2nd Edition
An Introduction to Their Physics and Chemistry
Vertical Structure of an Atmosphere. Hydrodynamics of Atmospheres. Chemistry and Dynamics of Earth's Stratosphere. Planetary Astronomy. Ionospheres. Airglows, Auroras, and Aeronomy. Stability of Planetary Atmospheres. A Table of Physical Constants. Planetary Characteristics. A Model of Earth's Atmosphere. Planetary Spacecraft Missions. Supplementary Reading. The Planck Function. Diffusion Coefficients. Ortho and Para Hydrogen. Partition Functions for a Spherical Exosphere.
Our subject is, of course, nothing more than applied physics and chemistry. But in addition to those basic sciences the student of planetary atmospheres needs an overview of atmospheric structure and physical processes as presently understood. This book is intended to help fill that need for both graduate students and research scientists. Although the approach is mainly theoretical, very little basic physics is developed here. Material that is standard fare in third- and fourth-year physics courses is simply absorbed where needed.
Graduate students and research scientists involved in atmospheric physics.
- No. of pages:
- 481
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th February 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080963136
