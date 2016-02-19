Theory of Planetary Atmospheres - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780121672522, 9780080963136

Theory of Planetary Atmospheres, Volume 36

2nd Edition

An Introduction to Their Physics and Chemistry

Series Editors: Thomas Chamberlain Donald Hunten
eBook ISBN: 9780080963136
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1989
Page Count: 481
Table of Contents

Vertical Structure of an Atmosphere. Hydrodynamics of Atmospheres. Chemistry and Dynamics of Earth's Stratosphere. Planetary Astronomy. Ionospheres. Airglows, Auroras, and Aeronomy. Stability of Planetary Atmospheres. A Table of Physical Constants. Planetary Characteristics. A Model of Earth's Atmosphere. Planetary Spacecraft Missions. Supplementary Reading. The Planck Function. Diffusion Coefficients. Ortho and Para Hydrogen. Partition Functions for a Spherical Exosphere.

Description

Our subject is, of course, nothing more than applied physics and chemistry. But in addition to those basic sciences the student of planetary atmospheres needs an overview of atmospheric structure and physical processes as presently understood. This book is intended to help fill that need for both graduate students and research scientists. Although the approach is mainly theoretical, very little basic physics is developed here. Material that is standard fare in third- and fourth-year physics courses is simply absorbed where needed.

Readership

Graduate students and research scientists involved in atmospheric physics.

