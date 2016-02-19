Theory of Particulate Processes: Analysis and Techniques of Continuous Crystallization describes the complexity of crystal size distribution (CSD), secondary nucleation, and growth mechanisms. This book is divided into 10 chapters that present a generalization from CSD studies as a unified predictive theory of particulate systems.

After an introduction to CSD and particle-size distribution systems, this book goes on examining several empirical, one-dimensional distribution functions suitable for the latter system. The next chapter presents a unified theory for multidimensional particle distributions which can be used to analyze and predict such distributions in certain regular, well-defined processes. These topics are followed by a survey on how the size distribution of the product of a continuous mixed-suspension, mixed product-removal crystallizer is obtained. Other chapters describe special cases, which apparently obtain in real systems, including effects of classification, poor mixing, crystal breakage, staging, and size-dependent growth. The remaining chapters deal with the ramification of secondary nucleation as contrasted with homogeneous nucleation.

This book is of great value to graduate students with particulate systems course.