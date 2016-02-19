Theory of Particulate Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125796507, 9780323158497

Theory of Particulate Processes

1st Edition

Analysis and Techniques of Continuous Crystallization

Authors: Alan Randolph
eBook ISBN: 9780323158497
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 268
Description

Theory of Particulate Processes: Analysis and Techniques of Continuous Crystallization describes the complexity of crystal size distribution (CSD), secondary nucleation, and growth mechanisms. This book is divided into 10 chapters that present a generalization from CSD studies as a unified predictive theory of particulate systems.

After an introduction to CSD and particle-size distribution systems, this book goes on examining several empirical, one-dimensional distribution functions suitable for the latter system. The next chapter presents a unified theory for multidimensional particle distributions which can be used to analyze and predict such distributions in certain regular, well-defined processes. These topics are followed by a survey on how the size distribution of the product of a continuous mixed-suspension, mixed product-removal crystallizer is obtained. Other chapters describe special cases, which apparently obtain in real systems, including effects of classification, poor mixing, crystal breakage, staging, and size-dependent growth. The remaining chapters deal with the ramification of secondary nucleation as contrasted with homogeneous nucleation.

This book is of great value to graduate students with particulate systems course.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 Particle-Size Distribution

1.2 Crystal-Size Distribution

1.3 Comminution Processes

1.4 Other Particulate Processes

Reference

Chapter 2. Particle Distributions

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Representation of Distributions

2.3 Properties from the Particle Distribution

2.4 Summary

Nomenclature

Reference

Chapter 3. The Population Balance

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Particle Phase Space

3.3 Population Fluxes: Convection, Birth, and Death

3.4 Particle-Number Continuity Equation

3.5 Population Balance over a Macroscopic External Coordinate Region

3.6 Moment Transformation of Population Balance

3.7 Macro-Moment Equations

3.8 Recovery of the Particle-Size Distribution Function from the Moments

3.9 Summary

Nomenclature

References

Chapter 4. The Steady-State MSMPR Crystallizer

4.1 Definition of System and Constraints

4.2 The Crystal Population Balance

4.3 Significance of the Distribution Representation

4.4 The Exponential Distribution

4.5 The Mass Balance

4.6 Summary

Nomenclature

Chapter 5. The Unsteady State

5.1 Dynamic Population Balance

5.2 CSD Transients

5.3 Transient Moment Equations

5.4 Transient Size Distribution by Method of Characteristics

5.5 Stability of CSD

5.6 Summary

Nomenclature

Reference

Chapter 6. Crystallization Kinetics

6.1 Nucleation

6.2 Secondary Nucleation

6.3 Crystal Growth

6.4 Summary

Nomenclature

References

Chapter 7. Effects of Formation and Growth Kinetics on Particle-Size Distribution

7.1 Effect of Supersaturation of CSD

7.2 Effect of Suspended Solids on CSD

7.3 Effects of Secondary Nucleation

7.4 Effects of Size-Dependent Growth Kinetics

7.5 Effect of Crystal Fracture

Chapter 8. Variations in Residence-Time Distributions

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Growth-Type Crystallizer

8.3 Fines Destruction

8.4 Classified Product Removal

8.5 Crystallizer Cascades

8.6 Batch Crystallizers

8.7 Summary

References

Chapter 9. Kinetic Data from MSMPR Crystallizers

9.1 Features of the Apparatus

9.2 Physical Features of the MSMPR Crystallizer

9.3 Measurement of Size Distribution

9.4 Reported Data

9.5 Crystallization with Additives

9.6 Automatic Particle Counting in a Continuous Mixed System

9.7 Summary

References

Chapter 10. Application to Other Systems

10.1 Comminution Processes

10.2 Emulsion Polymerization

10.3 Microbial Populations

10.4 Particle Agglomeration

10.5 Residence-Time Distributions

10.6 Dispersed-Phase Mixing

10.7 Demographic Analysis

10.8 Summary

References

Appendix A. Dimensionless Weight-Fraction Function

Appendix B. Problems

2 Particle Distributions

3 The Population Balance

4 The Steady-State MSMPR Crystallizer

5 The Unsteady State

7 Effects of Formation and Growth Kinetics on Particle-Size Distribution

8 Variations in Residence-Time Distributions

Appendix C. Solution of the Population Balance for Size Distribution

Appendix D. Selected Bibliography

I Books

II Population Balances

III Crystal-Size Distribution

IV Dynamics and Stability of Crystallizers

V Nucleation-Growth Rate Kinetics

VI Grinding References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Alan Randolph

