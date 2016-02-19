Theory of Particulate Processes
1st Edition
Analysis and Techniques of Continuous Crystallization
Description
Theory of Particulate Processes: Analysis and Techniques of Continuous Crystallization describes the complexity of crystal size distribution (CSD), secondary nucleation, and growth mechanisms. This book is divided into 10 chapters that present a generalization from CSD studies as a unified predictive theory of particulate systems.
After an introduction to CSD and particle-size distribution systems, this book goes on examining several empirical, one-dimensional distribution functions suitable for the latter system. The next chapter presents a unified theory for multidimensional particle distributions which can be used to analyze and predict such distributions in certain regular, well-defined processes. These topics are followed by a survey on how the size distribution of the product of a continuous mixed-suspension, mixed product-removal crystallizer is obtained. Other chapters describe special cases, which apparently obtain in real systems, including effects of classification, poor mixing, crystal breakage, staging, and size-dependent growth. The remaining chapters deal with the ramification of secondary nucleation as contrasted with homogeneous nucleation.
This book is of great value to graduate students with particulate systems course.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Particle-Size Distribution
1.2 Crystal-Size Distribution
1.3 Comminution Processes
1.4 Other Particulate Processes
Reference
Chapter 2. Particle Distributions
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Representation of Distributions
2.3 Properties from the Particle Distribution
2.4 Summary
Nomenclature
Reference
Chapter 3. The Population Balance
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Particle Phase Space
3.3 Population Fluxes: Convection, Birth, and Death
3.4 Particle-Number Continuity Equation
3.5 Population Balance over a Macroscopic External Coordinate Region
3.6 Moment Transformation of Population Balance
3.7 Macro-Moment Equations
3.8 Recovery of the Particle-Size Distribution Function from the Moments
3.9 Summary
Nomenclature
References
Chapter 4. The Steady-State MSMPR Crystallizer
4.1 Definition of System and Constraints
4.2 The Crystal Population Balance
4.3 Significance of the Distribution Representation
4.4 The Exponential Distribution
4.5 The Mass Balance
4.6 Summary
Nomenclature
Chapter 5. The Unsteady State
5.1 Dynamic Population Balance
5.2 CSD Transients
5.3 Transient Moment Equations
5.4 Transient Size Distribution by Method of Characteristics
5.5 Stability of CSD
5.6 Summary
Nomenclature
Reference
Chapter 6. Crystallization Kinetics
6.1 Nucleation
6.2 Secondary Nucleation
6.3 Crystal Growth
6.4 Summary
Nomenclature
References
Chapter 7. Effects of Formation and Growth Kinetics on Particle-Size Distribution
7.1 Effect of Supersaturation of CSD
7.2 Effect of Suspended Solids on CSD
7.3 Effects of Secondary Nucleation
7.4 Effects of Size-Dependent Growth Kinetics
7.5 Effect of Crystal Fracture
Chapter 8. Variations in Residence-Time Distributions
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Growth-Type Crystallizer
8.3 Fines Destruction
8.4 Classified Product Removal
8.5 Crystallizer Cascades
8.6 Batch Crystallizers
8.7 Summary
References
Chapter 9. Kinetic Data from MSMPR Crystallizers
9.1 Features of the Apparatus
9.2 Physical Features of the MSMPR Crystallizer
9.3 Measurement of Size Distribution
9.4 Reported Data
9.5 Crystallization with Additives
9.6 Automatic Particle Counting in a Continuous Mixed System
9.7 Summary
References
Chapter 10. Application to Other Systems
10.1 Comminution Processes
10.2 Emulsion Polymerization
10.3 Microbial Populations
10.4 Particle Agglomeration
10.5 Residence-Time Distributions
10.6 Dispersed-Phase Mixing
10.7 Demographic Analysis
10.8 Summary
References
Appendix A. Dimensionless Weight-Fraction Function
Appendix B. Problems
2 Particle Distributions
3 The Population Balance
4 The Steady-State MSMPR Crystallizer
5 The Unsteady State
7 Effects of Formation and Growth Kinetics on Particle-Size Distribution
8 Variations in Residence-Time Distributions
Appendix C. Solution of the Population Balance for Size Distribution
Appendix D. Selected Bibliography
I Books
II Population Balances
III Crystal-Size Distribution
IV Dynamics and Stability of Crystallizers
V Nucleation-Growth Rate Kinetics
VI Grinding References
Author Index
Subject Index
