Theory of Modeling and Simulation: Discrete Event & Iterative System Computational Foundations, Third Edition, continues the legacy of this authoritative and complete theoretical work. It is ideal for graduate and PhD students and working engineers interested in posing and solving problems using the tools of logico-mathematical modeling and computer simulation. Continuing its emphasis on the integration of discrete event and continuous modeling approaches, the work focuses light on DEVS and its potential to support the co-existence and interoperation of multiple formalisms in model components.

New sections in this updated edition include discussions on important new extensions to theory, including chapter-length coverage of iterative system specification and DEVS and their fundamental importance, closure under coupling for iteratively specified systems, existence, uniqueness, non-deterministic conditions, and temporal progressiveness (legitimacy).