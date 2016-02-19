Theory of Jets in Ideal Fluids focuses on the use of hydrodynamics in the theory of jets in ideal fluids.

The publication first offers information on the introduction to the theory of plane and steady jet flows and flow from a vessel. Discussions focus on flow from a rectangular vessel with an orifice at a corner; vessel with a funnel-shaped bottom and Borda's nozzle; flow from the opening between two flat plates; and Kirchhoff's method.

The text then examines infinite flow past a polygonal obstacle, flow around curvilinear obstacles, and flow around a body at small cavitation number. Topics include cavitating flow around a circular cylinder; cavitating flow around a thin profile at an arbitrary angle of attack; cavitating flow around a flat plate; Villat's integro-differential equation and the existence and uniqueness of the solution; and flow past a plate with the separation from its upper surface. The book takes a look at the flow of a heavy fluid and the effects of surface tension, axisymmetric flow, jet flow of compressible fluid, and unsteady flows.

The publication is a dependable reference for hydrodynamicists wanting to explore the theory of jets in ideal fluids.