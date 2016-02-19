Theory of Flexible Shells, Volume 28

1. Foundations of Thin-Shell Theory. Shell Geometry. Deformation of the Reference Surface. Hypotheses of the Theory. Shell Deformation. Equilibrium Equations. Elastic Energy. Constitutive Equations. Boundary Conditions. Temperature Effects. Static-Geometric Analogy. Novozhilov's Equations. The Donnell Equations and the Membrane Model of a Shell.

2. Flexible Shell Theory. Basic Flexible-Shell Problems. Reissner Equations. Schwerin-Chernina Equations. Governing Equations and the Model of Flexible Shell. Semi-Momentless Equations. Linear and Nonlinear Approximations. Matrix Form of Operations with Trigonometric Series. Trigonometric-Series Solution.

3. Tubes. Basic Problems of Tube Analysis. Bending of Long Curved Tubes. Noncircular Long Tubes. Lateral and Out-of-Plane Bending. Torsion. Tubes with Given Conditions on the Edges. Tubes of Unrestricted Curvature. Nonlinear Bending of Tubes with Given Conditions on Edges. Collapse of Bent Cylinder Shells and Curved Tubes. Buckling of Tubes and Torus Shells under External Pressure. Bourdon Tubes. Layered Tubes.

4. Open-Section Beams. Open Circular Section. Shallow Profiles. Profiles Allowing a Closed-Form Solution. Bimetallic Strip.

5. Flexible Shells of Revolution. Basic Problems. Bellows under Axial Tension and Normal Pressure. Bellows with Edge Constraints. Lateral Bending and Stability of Bellows. Torus Shell. References.