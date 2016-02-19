International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy, Volume 33: Theory of Experiments in Paramagnetic Resonance discusses the technique for studying materials with unpaired electrons. This book is divided into four chapters. Chapter 1 provides a general introduction to examining matter through applying a magnetic field. The paramagnetic resonance line, such as the HF susceptibility as a function of certain parameters, is analyzed in the next chapter. Chapter 3 deals with the electronic signal that produces the HF susceptibility. The last chapter is devoted to the enhancement of the electronic signal above noise. This volume is beneficial to chemists and students interested in paramagnetic resonance.

Table of Contents



Chapter 1. General Introduction

References

Chapter 2. The Paramagnetic Resonance Line

1. Introduction

2. The Paramagnetic Resonance Line of an Idealized System

2.1. A Linear Stationary System

2.2. A Causal Passive System

2.3. The Dispersion Relation

2.4. Resonance and Drag

2.5. The Relaxation in a Single Paramagnetic Resonance Line

2.6. The Structure of a Resolved Paramagnetic Resonance Line

3. Information about the Structure and Relaxation in the Paramagnetic Resonance Dispersion and Absorption Line

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Some Mathematics

3.3. Structure: Eigenfrequency (g-Factor)

3.4. Structure: "Spin" Density (Static Susceptibility)

3.5. Relaxation: Characteristic Time (Line Width)

3.6. Relaxation: Correlation (Moments and Asymptotic Expansion)

4. A Single Paramagnetic Resonance Line in Experimental Conditions

4.1. Introduction

4.2. The Components of the Susceptibility Tensor

4.3. Resonance Line as a Function of the Static Field

4.4. Non-Linear System

4.5. Non-Stationary System

5. Composite Lines

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Line Shape Models

5.3. Superposition of Lines

5.4. Inhomogeneous Applied Fields

5.5. Anisotropy Broadening

References

Chapter 3. The Paramagnetic Resonance Signal

1. Introduction

2. Electromagnetic Fields in a Microwave Structure

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Equations of the Electromagnetic Field

2.3. Standing Waves

2.4. Traveling Waves

2.5. Reflection Coefficient and Admittance

2.6. Field in The Cavity as a Function of the Orthonormal Modes

3. High-Frequency Susceptibility and Cavity Parameters

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Paramagnetic Filling Function for Monochromatic Fields

3.3. The Admittance as a Function of

3.4. Non-Monochromatic Fields

4. Measurement of Cavity Parameters

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Paramagnetic Resonance in the Smith Diagram

4.3. Microwave Circuit Elements

4.4. Spectrometer for a Noiseless Microwave Generator

4.5. Oscillator Noise-Suppression Schemes

4.6. Frequency Conversion

4.7. Compensation Schemes

4.8. Sensitivity

References

Chapter 4. Signal Enhancement

1. Introduction

2. Noise

2.1. Filter

2.2. Correlation

2.3. Noise through a Filter

3. Signal Modulation Technique

3.1. Frequency Conversion

3.2. Signal-to-Noise Ratio Improvement

3.3. Lock-in Detection. Monochromatic Signals

3.4. Lock-in Detection. Noise

4. Signal Accumulation Technique

4.1. Time of Measurement

4.2. Noise Suppression by Accumulation

References

Index

Other Titles in the Series