Theory of Electric Polarization
2nd Edition
Dielectrics in Static Fields
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface to the Second Edition
Important Symbols
Historical Introduction
References
Chapter I. Electric Dipoles and Multipoles
1. Electric Moment and Electric Dipoles
2. The Electric Field of an Ideal Dipole in vacuo
3. Non-Ideal Dipoles. The Description of Potentials with the Aid of Legendre Functions
4. Axial Multipoles
5. General Multipoles
References
Chapter II. Some Concepts and Problems of Electrostatics
6. The Vector Fields Ε and D
7. The Electric Polarization
8. The Relation Between Ε and Ρ
9. Some Electrostatical Problems
10. The Polarizability α
References
Chapter III. Polarization and Energy
11. The Relation Between Potential and Energy
12. The Work Required to Assemble a Charge Distribution
13. The Work of Assembly as a Thermodynamic Quantity
14. The Energy of a Dielectric in an External Field
15. The Energy of an Induced Dipole in an External Field
16. The Electrostatic Interaction of Two Particles
References
Chapter IV. The Reaction Field
17. Introduction
18. The Reaction Field of a Non-Polarizable Point Dipole
19. The Reaction Field of a Polarizable Point Dipole
20. The Reaction Field in an Ellipsoidal Cavity
21. Reaction Field and Energy
22. The Average Reaction Field of an Arbitrary Charge Distribution in an Ellipsoidal Cavity
23. The Reaction Field of an Eccentric Dipole in a Spherical Cavity
24. The Contribution of the Permanent Dipoles to the Cohesion Energy of a Liquid
References
Chapter V. The Dielectric Constant in the Continuum Approach to the Environment of the Molecule
25. Introduction
26. The Dependence of the Polarization on the Internal and the Directing Field
27. The Internal Field for Non-Polar Dielectrics
28. The Internal and the Directing Fields for Polar Dielectrics
29. The Onsager Equation
30. The Generalization of the Onsager Equation for Ellipsoidal Molecules
31. The Debye Equation
32. A Correction to the Clausius-Mossotti Equation
33. The Correction to the Clausius-Mossotti Equation for Ellipsoidal Molecules
34. Mixtures of Non-Polar Compounds
References
Chapter VI. Statistical-Mechanical Theories of the Dielectric Constant
35. Introduction
36. The 3N-Dimensional Vectors and Tensors
37. The Clausius-Mossotti Equation
38. The Dielectric Virial Coefficients of Gases
39. The Dielectric Constant of Pure Dipole Liquids
40. The Kirk Wood Correlation Factor
References
Chapter VII. Non-Linear Effects
41. Introduction
42. Normal Saturation
43. Anomalous Saturation
44. Non-Linear Effects Due to the Anisotropy of the Polarizability and to the Hyperpolarizabilities
45. Electrostriction
References
Appendix I. Some Applications of Vector and Tensor Calculus
1. Differentiation of Scalar and Vector Fields
2. Some Vector-Analytic Equations
3. Integration of Scalar and Vector Fields
4. Spherical Coordinates
5. The Nabla Operator in Spherical Coordinates
6. Tensors and Matrix Representations of Tensors
7. Transformations and Invariants of Symmetric Matrices
References
Appendix II. The Solution of Laplace's and Poisson's Equations
1. Laplace's Equation
2. The General Solution of Laplace's Equation in Spherical Coordinates for the Case of Axial Symmetry
3. The Three-Dimensional δ-Function
4. Poisson's Equation
References
Appendix III. Some Properties of the Legendre Polynomials
1. The Generating Function and Recursion Formulas
2. Legendre's Differential Equation
3. The Solution of Legendre's Equation
4. A Table of the Legendre Polynomials
5. Orthogonality of the Legendre Polynomials
Reference
Author Index
Subject Index
Chemical Name Index
Description
Theory of Electric Polarization: Dielectrics in Static Fields: Second Edition concerns the theory of the static behavior of dielectrics. The book reviews electric moment, electric dipoles, some concepts of, and problems of electrostatics. One problem concerns the phenomena of a conducting sphere in a homogeneous external field which was resolved using Laplace's equation. The text also discusses the work required to assemble a charge distribution, the energy of a dialectric or an induced dipole in an external field, and the electrostatic interaction of two particles. The book explores the reaction field of a polarizable or non-polarizable point dipole, the reaction field in an ellipsoidal cavity, the reaction field of an eccentric dipole in a spherical cavity, and the contribution of the permanent dipoles to the cohesion energy of a liquid. The text tackles the Onsager equation, the Debye equation, a correction to the Clausius-Mossotti equation, and the Kirkwood correlation factor. The book explains normal and anomalous saturation, electrostriction, as well as the non-linear effect due to the anisotropy of polarizability and hyperpolarizabilities. The text can prove beneficial for researchers, investigators or scientists whose work involve organic chemistry, analytical chemistry, physical chemistry, and inorganic chemistry.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444600066