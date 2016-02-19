Generalized Functions, Volume 3: Theory of Differential Equations focuses on the application of generalized functions to problems of the theory of partial differential equations.

This book discusses the problems of determining uniqueness and correctness classes for solutions of the Cauchy problem for systems with constant coefficients and eigenfunction expansions for self-adjoint differential operators. The topics covered include the bounded operators in spaces of type W, Cauchy problem in a topological vector space, and theorem of the Phragmén-Lindelöf type. The correctness classes for the Cauchy problem, systems that are Petrovski?-correct, and generalized eigenfunctions of self-adjoint operators are also reviewed. This text likewise covers the differentiation of functionals of strongly and weakly bounded variation.

This volume is beneficial to students and researchers interested in the theory of differential equations.