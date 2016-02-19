Theory of Differential Equations
1st Edition
Description
Generalized Functions, Volume 3: Theory of Differential Equations focuses on the application of generalized functions to problems of the theory of partial differential equations.
This book discusses the problems of determining uniqueness and correctness classes for solutions of the Cauchy problem for systems with constant coefficients and eigenfunction expansions for self-adjoint differential operators. The topics covered include the bounded operators in spaces of type W, Cauchy problem in a topological vector space, and theorem of the Phragmén-Lindelöf type. The correctness classes for the Cauchy problem, systems that are Petrovski?-correct, and generalized eigenfunctions of self-adjoint operators are also reviewed. This text likewise covers the differentiation of functionals of strongly and weakly bounded variation.
This volume is beneficial to students and researchers interested in the theory of differential equations.
Table of Contents
Translator's Note
Preface to the Russian Edition
Chapter I Spaces of Type W
1. Definitions
2. Bounded Operators in Spaces of Type W
3. Fourier Transforms
4. The Case of Several Variables
Chapter II Uniqueness Classes for the Cauchy Problem
1. Introduction
2. The Cauchy Problem in a Topological Vector Space
3. The Cauchy Problem for Systems of Partial Differential Equations. The Operator Method
4. The Cauchy Problem for Systems of Partial Differential Equations. The Method of Fourier Transforms
5. Examples
6. The Connection Between the Reduced Order of a System and its Characteristic Roots
7. A Theorem of the Phragmén-Lindelöf Type
Appendix 1. Convolution Equations
Appendix 2. Equations with Coefficients Which Depend on x
Appendix 3. Systems with Elliptic Operators
Chapter III Correctness Classes for the Cauchy Problem
1. Introduction
2. Parabolic Systems
3. Hyperbolic Systems
4. Systems Which are Petrovskiĭ-Correct
5. On the Solutions of Incorrect Systems
Chapter IV Generalized Eigenfunction Expansions
1. Introduction
2. Differentiation of Functionals of Strongly Bounded Variation
3. Differentiation of Functionals of Weakly Bounded Variation
4. Existence and Completeness Theorems for the System of Eigenfunctionals
5. Generalized Eigenfunctions of Self-Adjoint Operators
6. The Structure of the Generalized Eigenfunctions
7. Dynamical Systems
Notes and References
Bibliography
Index
