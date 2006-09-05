Theory of Colloid and Interfacial Electric Phenomena, Volume 12

Part I: Electrical Double layer Chapter 1. Electrical double layer around a charged colloidal particle in an electrolyte solution

Chapter 2. Potential distribution around a soft particle

Part II: Electrokinetic Phenomana Chapter 3. Electrophoretic mobility of rigid Colloidal particles

Chapter 4. Electrophoretic mobility of colloidal particles in concentrated suspensions

Chapter 5. Electrical conductivity of a colloidal suspension

Chapter 6. Sedimentation velocity and potential

Chapter 7. Dynamic electrophoresis

Chapter 8. Electrokinetic phenomena in a suspension of liquid drops

Chapter 9. Electrokinetic phenomena in a suspension of soft particles

Chapter 10. Colloid vibration potential and ion vibration potential in a dilute suspension of spherical colloidal particles

Chapter 11. Primary electroviscous effect

Chapter 12. Poisson-Boltzmann equation and electrokinetics for a spherical colloidal particle in a salt-free medium

Part III: Double layer interaction of colloidal particles Chapter 13. Helmholtz free energy and tension of an interface between a charged colloidal particle and an electrolyte solution

Chapter 14. General expressions for the force and potential energy of the double layer interaction between two charged colloidal particles and analytic approximations for the interaction between two parallel plates

Chapter 15. Double layer interaction between two spheres

Chapter 16. Double layer interaction between soft particles

Chapter 17. Exact solution of the linearized spherical Poisson-Boltzmann equation

Chapter 18. Double layer interaction between cylinders

Part IV: Other electric phenomana Chapter 19. Self-atmosphere potential of electrolyte ions and surface tension of electrolyte solutions