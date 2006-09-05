Theory of Colloid and Interfacial Electric Phenomena, Volume 12
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Electrical Double layer
Chapter 1. Electrical double layer around a charged colloidal particle in an electrolyte solution
Chapter 2. Potential distribution around a soft particle
Part II: Electrokinetic Phenomana
Chapter 3. Electrophoretic mobility of rigid Colloidal particles
Chapter 4. Electrophoretic mobility of colloidal particles in concentrated suspensions
Chapter 5. Electrical conductivity of a colloidal suspension
Chapter 6. Sedimentation velocity and potential
Chapter 7. Dynamic electrophoresis
Chapter 8. Electrokinetic phenomena in a suspension of liquid drops
Chapter 9. Electrokinetic phenomena in a suspension of soft particles
Chapter 10. Colloid vibration potential and ion vibration potential in a dilute suspension of spherical colloidal particles
Chapter 11. Primary electroviscous effect
Chapter 12. Poisson-Boltzmann equation and electrokinetics for a spherical colloidal particle in a salt-free medium
Part III: Double layer interaction of colloidal particles
Chapter 13. Helmholtz free energy and tension of an interface between a charged colloidal particle and an electrolyte solution
Chapter 14. General expressions for the force and potential energy of the double layer interaction between two charged colloidal particles and analytic approximations for the interaction between two parallel plates
Chapter 15. Double layer interaction between two spheres
Chapter 16. Double layer interaction between soft particles
Chapter 17. Exact solution of the linearized spherical Poisson-Boltzmann equation
Chapter 18. Double layer interaction between cylinders
Part IV: Other electric phenomana Chapter 19. Self-atmosphere potential of electrolyte ions and surface tension of electrolyte solutions
Description
Theory of Colloid and Interfacial Electric Phenomena is written for scientists, engineers, and graduate students who want to study the fundamentals and current developments in colloid and interfacial electric phenomena, and their relation to stability of suspensions of colloidal particles and nanoparticles in the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology. The primary purpose of this book is to help understand how the knowledge on the structure of electrical double layers, double layer interactions, and electrophoresis of charged particles will be important to understand various interfacial electric phenomena and to improves the reader's skill and save time in the study of interfacial electric phenomena. Also providing theoretical background and interpretation of electrokinetic phenomena and many approximate analytic formulas describing various colloid and interfacial electric phenomena, which will be useful and helpful to understand these phenomena analyse experimental data.
Key Features
- Showing the fundamentals and developments in the field
- First book to describe electrokinetics of soft particles
- Providing theoretical background and interpretation of electrokinetic phenomena
Readership
For scientists, engineers, and graduate students who want to study the theoretical aspects of the fundamentals of the colloid and interfacial electric phenomena
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 5th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080465142
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123706423
Hiroyuki Ohshima Author
Hiroyuki Ohshima is a Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the Tokyo University of Science, Japan. He is the author or co-author of 10 books and over 300 book chapters and journal publications reflecting his research interests in colloid and interface sciences as well as biophysical chemistry. He spent his post-doc life at University of Melbourne, State University of New York at Buffalo, and University of Utah. Dr. Ohshima received the B.S. (1968), M.S. (1970), and Ph.D. (1974) degrees in physics from the University of Tokyo, Japan. Currently he edits two journals, Colloids and Surfaces B: Biointerfaces (Elsevier) and Colloid and Polymer Science (Springer).
Tokyo University of Science Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences Noda, Chiba, Japan