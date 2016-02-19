Theory of Charges - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120957804, 9780080874289

Theory of Charges, Volume 109

1st Edition

A Study of Finitely Additive Measures

Authors: K.P.S. Bhaskara Rao M. Bhaskara Rao
eBook ISBN: 9780080874289
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 315
No. of pages:
315
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080874289

