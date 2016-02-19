Theory of Categories - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124992504, 9780080873299

Theory of Categories, Volume 17

1st Edition

Series Editors: Barry Mitchell
eBook ISBN: 9780080873299
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
121.00
102.85
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080873299

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Barry Mitchell Series Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.