Theory and Practice of Optics & Refraction
4th Edition
Authors: A. K. Khurana
Paperback ISBN: 9788131249154
eBook ISBN: 9788131249703
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 18th September 2017
Page Count: 512
Description
Theory and Practice of Optics and Refraction in its fourth edition continues to be a part of Modern System of Ophthalmology (MSO) Series. Without altering the basic text and layout, each chapter in this edition has been thoroughly revised to keep abreast with newer concepts and principles of optics and refraction involved in investigative as well as treatment modalities evolved over the period of time.
Key Features
Salient Features:
- Provides information on basic principles of optics, refraction and optical instruments to the residents in ophthalmology as well as students of Optometry and Orthopedics.
- Text is organized in an attractive four-color format to make understanding, retention and reproducibility of facts easy.
- Includes newer concepts in refractive surgery like All Femtosecond Laser Surgery (ReLEx) and Corneal Inlay for Presbyopia including Presbyopic Allogenic Refractive Lenticule (PEARL).
- Incorporates topics on Advances in Aberrometry, Wavefront Technology, Anterior Segment Optical Coherence Tomography (AS-OCT), Enhanced Depth OCT, Confocal Microscopy of Cornea and Anterior Segment Ultrasound Biomicroscopy.
- Role of Smartphones in ophthalmology has been discussed in detail.
- Comprises chapter on Clinical Refraction refurbished effectively and text on Corneal Topography expanded with essential newer developments.
Table of Contents
- Light, Physical Optics, Geometrical Optics, and Optics of Eye
- Visual Acuity, Contrast Sensitivity and Tests for Potential Vision
- Errors of Refraction and Binocular Optical Defects
- Asthenopia, Anomalies of Accommodation and Convergence
- Clinical Refraction: Determination of the Errors of Refraction
- Keratometry, Corneal Topography and Aberrometry
- Spectacles
- Contact Lenses
- Intraocular Lenses: Optical Aspects and Power Calculation
- Low Vision Management
- Refractive Surgery
- Optical Instruments and Techniques
Index
About the Author
A. K. Khurana
