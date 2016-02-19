Progress in Theoretical Organic Chemistry, Volume I: Theory and Practice of MO Calculations on Organic Molecules covers the theories, models, and applications of MO calculations. The book is comprised of 15 chapters that are organized into five sections. The first section provides an introductory discourse. The second section covers the theory of closed electronic shells, while the third section tackles the theory of open electronic shells. The practical aspects of MO computations and the formalisms of Roothaan’s SCF theories are also presented in the book. The text will be of great interest to organic chemists whose work involves the utilization of MO calculations on organic molecules.