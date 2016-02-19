Theory and Practice of Biological Control
The Theory and Practice of Biological Control covers conventional biological control achievement in the major crop types and in public health problems. Composed of five sections encompassing 28 chapters, this book discusses the basic information concerning developments in other biologically based alternatives to chemical pesticides.
The first two sections discuss the philosophy, theory, scope, history, and the biological and ecological bases of biological control. These sections also deal with the impact of predators and the host relationships of parasitoids and pathogens. The following section presents the methodological aspects of biological control. Discussions on the variability of natural enemies as encountered in biological control work; the fitness of individuals and populations; the ways fitness is being or can be influenced by importation procedures; and the ability of imported natural enemies to adapt to the new environment are included. The fourth section outlines the accomplishments of conventional biological control in various types of crops, forests, and public health areas. Lastly, the various components of integrated pest control other than conventional biological control that forms the essential ways used in the integrated control approach are covered in the last section of the book. This book is an ideal source for plant pathologists and researchers, microbiologists, parasitologists, and public health professionals.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Section I Introduction, History, and Ecological Basis of Biological Control
1 The Philosophy, Scope, and Importance of Biological Control
I. Introduction and Philosophy
II. The Scope of Biological Control
III. Biological Control and Integrated Control
IV. The Importance, Limitations, and Future of Biological Control
References
2 History of Biological Control
I. Introduction
II. Early History
III. Intensive Period
IV. Microbial Control
V. International Organizations
VI. Conclusions
References
3 The Theoretical and Empirical Basis of Biological Control
I. Introduction
II. Natural Control and the Balance of Nature
III. The Role of Natural Enemies in Natural Control
IV. Some Controversial Questions concerning Biological Control
V. The Economics of Biological Control
VI. Conclusion
References
Section II Biology and Systematics in Biological Control
4 Relationship of Systematics to Biological Control
I. The Problem of Identification
II. The Limitations of the Morphological Species Concept
III. The Use of Other Morphological Characteristics
IV. The Interpretation of Sibling Species
V. Taxonomic Studies and Ecosystem Sampling
VI. Need for Arthropod Specimen Data-Management Systems
References
5 The Biology and Impact of Predators
I. Introduction
II. Impact of Predators
III. Predatory Insects
IV. Predatory Araneae and Acari
References
6 Biology and Host Relationships of Parasitoids
I. The Parasitoid in Nature
II. The Developing Parasitoid
III. Special Host Relationships
References
7 Host Relationships and Utility of Pathogens
I. Introduction
II. Virus Infections
III. Bacterial Infections
IV. Fungus Infections
V. Protozoan Infections
VI. Nematode Infections
VII. Future Prospects
References
Section III Methodology
8 Foreign Exploration and Importation of Natural Enemies
I. Introduction
II. Planning and Preparation of the Program
III. Inventory Research and Investigations on Selected Species
IV. Importation of Natural Enemies
References
9 Variation, Fitness, and Adaptability of Natural Enemies
I. Introduction
II. Variability in Natural Enemies
III. Fitness of Natural Enemies
IV. Desirable Characteristics in Natural Enemies
V. Improving the Adaptability of Imported Species
VI. Conclusions
References
10 Conservation and Augmentation of Natural Enemies
I. Introduction
II. Conceptual Basis for Conservation and Augmentation of Natural Enemies
III. Natural Enemy Releases
IV. Environmental Manipulations
V. Manipulations in Glasshouses
VI. Future Prospects
References
11 Evaluation of the Impact of Natural Enemies
I. Introduction
II. Selection of Study Areas and the Duration of Studies
III. Population Sampling
IV. Experimental or Comparison Methods of Evaluation
V. Census, Life Table, and Correlation Methods of Evaluation of Natural Enemies
References
Section IV Biological Control in Specific Problem Areas
12 Biological Control of Pests of Coniferous Forests
I. Introduction
II. Evaluation of Past Biological Control Attempts
III. Microbial Agents
IV. Prospects for Biological Control
References
13 Biological Control of Pests of Broad-Leaved Forests and Woodlands
I. Introduction
II. Biological Control of Specific Pest Insects
III. Biological Control of Tree Diseases
IV. Critique
References
14 Biological Control of Pests of Temperate Fruits and Nuts
I. Introduction
II. Apple Pests
III. Pear Pests
IV. Peach Pest
V. Walnut Pest
VI. Olive Pest
VII. Summary
References
15 Biological Control of Pests of Tropical Fruits and Nuts
I. Introduction
II. Pests of Citrus
III. Pests of Coffee
IV. Pests of Cocoa
V. Pests of Guavas
VI. Pests of Passion Fruit
VII. Pests of Pineapples
VIII. Pests of Bananas
IX. Pests of Avocados
X. Pests of Macadamia Nuts
XI. Pests of Coconuts
XII. Pests of Oil Palms
XIII. Fruit-Piercing Moths
XIV. Tropical Fruit Flies
References
16 Range, Forage, and Grain Crops
I. Introduction
II. Rice
III. Cereal Grains Other than Rice
IV. Range and Pasture Grasslands
V. Forage Legumes
References
17 Biological Control of Insect Pests of Row Crops
I. Introduction
II. Classic Biological Control
III. Naturally Occurring Biological Control and Integrated Control
IV. Conclusion
References
18 Biological Control of Medical and Veterinary Pests
I. Introduction
II. Mosquitoes
III. Medically Important Snails
IV. Synanthropic Diptera—Vector and Noxious Fly Species
References
19 Biological Control of Weeds
I. Introduction
II. Weeds and Natural Control
III. The Development of a Program of Biological Weed Control
IV. The Utilization of Biological Control
V. Summary of Biological Control of Weeds Projects
References
20 Biological Control among Vertebrates
I. Introduction
II. Principles
III. Attempts at Biological Control
IV. Successes and Failures
V. Untested Ideas
References
21 Biological Control of Plant Pathogens
I. Introduction
II. Biological Control of Plant Pathogens in Nature
III. Conclusions—The Complexity of Relationships and Future Possibilities
References
Section V Components of Integrated Control and Its Implementation
22 The Importance of Natural Enemies in Integrated Control
I. The Importance of Natural Enemies
II. Factors Affecting Natural Enemy Efficiency
III. Natural Enemies and Integrated Control
References
23 Selective Pesticides and Selective Use of Pesticides
I. Introduction
II. Physiological Selectivity
III. Ecological Selectivity
IV. Insect Growth Regulators and Pheromones
V. Conclusions
References
24 Cultural Controls
I. Introduction
II. Cultural Practices to Reduce Overwintering Pest Populations
III. Use of a Host-Free Season
IV. Use of Crop Rotation
V. Use of Harvesting Procedures
VI. Use of Habitat Diversification
VII. Use of Planting Time
VIII. Use of Plowing and Tillage
IX. Management of Drift of Chemicals and Road Dust
References
25 Use of Plant Resistance
I. Introduction
II. Types of Resistance
III. Selected Examples of Resistance
IV. Problems Associated with Breeding for Resistance to Insects
V. Utilization of Resistant Varieties
References
26 Use of Autocidal Methods
I. Introduction
II. Sterile Insect Release Method
III. Genetic Technique
IV. Conclusions
References
27 Integrated Control: A Realistic Alternative to Misuse of Pesticides?
I. Introduction
II. Definition and Objectives of Integrated Control
III. Some Successful Integrated Control Programs
IV. The Prospects of Integrated Control
V. Conclusions
References
Section VI Appendix
28 Biological Control of Insect Pests and Weeds by Imported Parasites, Predators, and Pathogens
Text
References
Index
