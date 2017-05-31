Theory and Modeling of Cylindrical Nanostructures for High-Resolution Coverage Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323527316, 9780323527323

Theory and Modeling of Cylindrical Nanostructures for High-Resolution Coverage Spectroscopy

1st Edition

Authors: Stefano Bottacchi Francesca Bottacchi
eBook ISBN: 9780323527323
Paperback ISBN: 9780323527316
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st May 2017
Page Count: 518
Table of Contents

Chapter I – The coverage theory and the Delta model approximation
1. The physical model
2. Simulations
3. The coverage error theory
4. Experimental verification – Part I
5. A model for multiple CNT intersections
6. Generalized coverage theory
7. Experimental verification – Part II
8. Matlab© scripts
9. AFM Measured CNT height density database

Chapter II – Statistical diameter modelling and height density functions
1. The general equation of the height density
2. Deterministic diameter
3. Uniform diameter density
4. Rayleigh diameter density
5. Gaussian-Harmonic (GH) diameter density
6. Measured diameter density
7. Summary of height statistics
8. Gaussian convolution with height densities
9. Comparison among statistical models

Chapter III – The generalized coverage theory and experimental verification
1. Redefining the coverage physical model
2. Coverage solution: “DESIGN” mode
3. Coverage solution: MEASURE mode
4. CNTs with random direction
5. Experimental verifications

Chapter IV – The Gaussian-Harmonic model of the substrate height density
1. A new model for the substrate height
2. The Gaussian-Harmonic height density
3. MMSE fitting
4. Application to randomized height densities
5. Measurements of Silver nanowires

Description

Theory and Modeling of Cylindrical Nanostructures for High-Resolution Coverage Spectroscopy  presents a new method for the evaluation of the coverage distribution of randomly deposited nanoparticles, such as single-walled carbon nanotubes and Ag nanowires over the substrate (oxides, SiO2, Si3N4, glass etc.), through height measurements performed by scanning probe microscopy techniques, like Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM).

The deposition of nanoparticles and how they aggregate in multiple layers over the substrate is one of the most important aspects of solution processed materials determining device performances. The coverage spectroscopy method presented in the book is strongly application oriented and has several implementations supporting advanced surface analysis through many scanning probe microscopy techniques. Therefore this book will be of great value to both materials scientists and physicists who conduct research in this area.

Key Features

  • Demonstrates how to measure quantitatively the composition of coverage of nanoparticles, exploiting the distribution of the nanoparticles into several aggregates
  • Explains the method for evaluation of the coverage distribution of a substrate by randomly deposited nanoparticles utilizing experimental data provided by scanning probe microscopy techniques
  • Explains how the methods outlined can be used for a range of spectroscopy applications
  • Provides great value to both materials scientists and physicists who conduct research in the modeling of cylindrical nanostructures

Readership

Researchers working in the areas of materials science, optical engineering and physics, particularly working in the areas of nanomaterials and spectroscopy

About the Authors

Stefano Bottacchi Author

Stefano Bottacchi currently works as a photonic networks consultant for Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute. He has previously worked for several leading research organizations, including Infineon Technologies AG, TriQuint Semiconductor and u2t Photonics AG. Dr. Bottacchi has published three books and many peer-reviewed articles, and he is a senior member of IEEE.

Affiliations and Expertise

Photonic Networks Consultant, Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute

Francesca Bottacchi Author

Francesca Bottacchi is currently working as a yield engineer for FlexEnable Ltd. She was a Marie Curie Early Stage Researcher at the Blackett Laboratory in the Department of Physics at the Imperial College London, UK where she obtained her PhD in experimental solid state physics as part of a EU FP7 project. Dr. Bottacchi has previously published one book and authored many peer-reviewed articles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Yield Engineer for FlexEnable Ltd

