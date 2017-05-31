Theory and Modeling of Cylindrical Nanostructures for High-Resolution Coverage Spectroscopy

Chapter I – The coverage theory and the Delta model approximation

1. The physical model

2. Simulations

3. The coverage error theory

4. Experimental verification – Part I

5. A model for multiple CNT intersections

6. Generalized coverage theory

7. Experimental verification – Part II

8. Matlab© scripts

9. AFM Measured CNT height density database

Chapter II – Statistical diameter modelling and height density functions

1. The general equation of the height density

2. Deterministic diameter

3. Uniform diameter density

4. Rayleigh diameter density

5. Gaussian-Harmonic (GH) diameter density

6. Measured diameter density

7. Summary of height statistics

8. Gaussian convolution with height densities

9. Comparison among statistical models

Chapter III – The generalized coverage theory and experimental verification

1. Redefining the coverage physical model

2. Coverage solution: “DESIGN” mode

3. Coverage solution: MEASURE mode

4. CNTs with random direction

5. Experimental verifications

Chapter IV – The Gaussian-Harmonic model of the substrate height density

1. A new model for the substrate height

2. The Gaussian-Harmonic height density

3. MMSE fitting

4. Application to randomized height densities

5. Measurements of Silver nanowires