Theory and Fundamental Research in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080099361, 9781483149745

Theory and Fundamental Research in Heat Transfer

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers New York, November 1960

Editors: J. A. Clark
eBook ISBN: 9781483149745
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 230
Description

Theory and Fundamental Research in Heat Transfer focuses on the processes, methodologies, reactions, and mechanisms involved in heat transfer.

The selection first offers information on thermal radiation characteristics of surfaces, including intensity of radiation, intensity of emission and angular emittance, reflectance relationships, diffuse reflector, hemispherical and total reflectances, reflectivity of homogeneous isotropic polished surfaces, and angular total remittance measurements. The text then takes a look at heat transfer in rarefied gas flow, as well as accommodation coefficient and free molecule transfer, near free molecule heat transfer, continuum heat transfer regimes, and transitional regime.

The publication ponders on boiling heat transfer and plasma heat transfer. Turbulent heat transfer in stratified flow, thermal conductivity of solids, and studies on quantitative spectroscopy and gas emissivities are also discussed. Topics include emissivity calculations, mechanisms of thermal conductivity, and conductivity at low and intermediate temperatures.

The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the processes, reactions, and mechanisms involved in heat transfer.

Table of Contents


Thermal Radiation Characteristics of Surfaces

Heat Transfer in Rarefied Gas Flow

Things We Don't Know About Boiling Heat Transfer

Plasma Heat Transfer

Turbulent Heat Transfer in Stratified Flow

Thermal Conductivity of Solids

Recent Studies on Quantitative Spectroscopy and Gas Emissivities

Gaseous Radiation with Temperature Gradients Allowance for Isotropic Scatter

Boundary Layer Development under Pressure Gradients, with Particular Reference to Heat Transfer

Problems of Heat Transfer Across Laminar Boundary Layers

Outline of a Theory of Turbulent Convection

Index

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483149745

