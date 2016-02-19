Theory and Fundamental Research in Heat Transfer focuses on the processes, methodologies, reactions, and mechanisms involved in heat transfer.

The selection first offers information on thermal radiation characteristics of surfaces, including intensity of radiation, intensity of emission and angular emittance, reflectance relationships, diffuse reflector, hemispherical and total reflectances, reflectivity of homogeneous isotropic polished surfaces, and angular total remittance measurements. The text then takes a look at heat transfer in rarefied gas flow, as well as accommodation coefficient and free molecule transfer, near free molecule heat transfer, continuum heat transfer regimes, and transitional regime.

The publication ponders on boiling heat transfer and plasma heat transfer. Turbulent heat transfer in stratified flow, thermal conductivity of solids, and studies on quantitative spectroscopy and gas emissivities are also discussed. Topics include emissivity calculations, mechanisms of thermal conductivity, and conductivity at low and intermediate temperatures.

The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the processes, reactions, and mechanisms involved in heat transfer.