Theory and Computation of Tensors
1st Edition
Multi-Dimensional Arrays
Description
Theory and Computation of Tensors: Multi-Dimensional Arrays investigates theories and computations of tensors to broaden perspectives on matrices. Data in the Big Data Era is not only growing larger but also becoming much more complicated. Tensors (multi-dimensional arrays) arise naturally from many engineering or scientific disciplines because they can represent multi-relational data or nonlinear relationships.
Key Features
- Provides an introduction of recent results about tensors
- Investigates theories and computations of tensors to broaden perspectives on matrices
- Discusses how to extend numerical linear algebra to numerical multi-linear algebra
- Offers examples of how researchers and students can engage in research and the applications of tensors and multi-dimensional arrays
Readership
Researchers and students in applied and computational mathematics, computer science, linear algebra and engineering
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and Preliminaries
2. Hankel Tensors
3. Generalized Tensor Eigenvalue Problems
4. M-Tensors and Multi-Linear Equations
5. Tensor Logarithmic Norms
6. Multi-Linear Discriminant Analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 148
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 12th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128039809
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128039533
About the Author
Yimin Wei
Yimin Wei is a Professor at the School of Mathematical Sciences, Fudan University, Shanghai, P.R. of China. He has has published three English books and over 100 research papers in international journals. His studies on tensors are supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor,School of Mathematical Sciences, Fudan University, Shanghai, China
Weiyang Ding
Weiyang Ding is a Ph.D student under the supervision of Professor Wei, at the School of Mathematical Sciences, Fudan University, Shanghai, P.R. of China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D student, School of Mathematical Sciences, Fudan University, Shanghai, P.R. of China
Reviews
"The book should be useful as a reference for research workers in linear algebra, operator theory, mathematical physics and numerical analysis." --MathSciNet
"Roughly half the book is devoted to defining and developing properties of tensors, and the other half to algorithms." --MAA Reviews