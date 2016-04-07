Theory and Calculation of Heat Transfer in Furnaces
1st Edition
Description
Theory and Calculation of Heat Transfer in Furnaces covers the heat transfer process in furnaces, how it is related to energy exchange, the characteristics of efficiency, and the cleaning of combustion, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the simultaneous physical and chemical processes that occur in boiler combustion, flow, heat transfer, and mass transfer.
Key Features
- Covers all the typical boilers with most fuels, as well as the effects of ash deposition and slagging on heat transfer
- Combines mature and advanced technologies that are easy to understand and apply
- Describes basic theory with real design that is based on meaningful experimental data
Readership
Senior undergraduates and graduates of energy and power engineering, and for those taking courses in boiler design, combustion engineering, thermal engineering, and furnace and heating device design. Engineers who design, manufacture, and operate boilers, heating devices, thermal power plants
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Symbols
- Chapter 1: Theoretical Foundation and Basic Properties of Thermal Radiation
- Abstract
- 1.1. Thermal radiation theory—Planck’s law
- 1.2. Emissive power and radiation characteristics
- 1.3. Basic laws of thermal radiation
- 1.4. Radiativity of solid surfaces
- 1.5. Thermal radiation energy
- 1.6. Radiative geometric configuration factors
- 1.7. Simplified treatment of radiative heat exchange in engineering calculations
- Chapter 2: Emission and Absorption of Thermal Radiation
- Abstract
- 2.1. Emission and absorption mechanisms
- 2.2. Radiativity of absorbing and scattering media
- 2.3. Scattering
- 2.4. Absorption and scattering of flue gas
- Chapter 3: Radiation Heat Exchange Between Isothermal Surfaces
- Abstract
- 3.1. Radiative heat exchange between surfaces in transparent media
- 3.2. Radiative heat exchange between an isothermal medium and a surface
- 3.3. Radiative heat exchange between a flue gas and a heating surface with convection
- Chapter 4: Heat Transfer in Fluidized Beds
- Abstract
- 4.1. Fundamental concepts of fluidized beds
- 4.2. Convective heat transfer in gas–solid flow
- 4.3. Radiative heat transfer in gas–solid flow
- 4.4. Heat transfer calculation in a circulating fluidized bed
- Chapter 5: Heat Transfer Calculation in Furnaces
- Abstract
- 5.1. Heat transfer in furnaces
- 5.2. Heat transfer calculation in suspension-firing furnaces
- 5.3. Heat transfer calculation in grate furnaces
- 5.4. Heat transfer calculation in fluidized bed furnaces
- 5.5. Heat transfer calculation in back-end heating surfaces
- 5.6. Thermal calculation of the boiler
- Chapter 6: Effects of Ash Deposition and Slagging on Heat Transfer
- Abstract
- 6.1. Ash deposition and slagging processes and characteristics
- 6.2. Effects of ash deposition and slagging on heat transfer in furnaces
- 6.3. Effects of ash deposition and slagging on heat transfer in convective heating surfaces
- Chapter 7: Measuring Heat Transfer in the Furnace
- Abstract
- 7.1. Flame emissivity measurement
- 7.2. Radiative flux measurement
- 7.3. Two other types of heat flux meter
- Appendix A: Common Physical Constants of Heat Radiation
- Appendix B: Common Configuration Factor Calculation Formulas
- Appendix C: Example of Thermal Calculation of 113.89 kg/s (410 t/h) Ultra-High-Pressure, Coal-Fired Boiler
- Appendix D: Supplementary Materials
- References
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 7th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128010419
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128009666
About the Author
Yanguo Zhang
He has experience both in teaching and industry application in the field of combustion engineering for more than 15 years. His researching fields include:
1. Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Incineration and its pollution control.
2. Biomass combustion and generate electricity power.
3. Wood coal pyrolysis and gasification.
4. Waste Heat Recovery Technologies R&D.
5. Horizontal fluidized bed boiler R&D
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Thermal Engineering,Tsinghua University, Beijing, China
Qinghai Li
Associate professor, PhD supervisor, registered constructor, registered power engineer, PMP member of project management institute, graduated from Tsinghua university and obtained dual bachelor degrees in thermal engineering and environmental engineering in 1996. In 2002 he started his PhD study and obtained PhD degree in 2008. His research interest covers biomass combustion, waste incineration, energy saving and pollution reduction, industrial boiler design. He is the author or coauthor of more than 80 scientific papers and holds more than 20 patents
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China
Hui Zhou
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Columbia University, Department of Earth and Environmental Engineering, New York, USA