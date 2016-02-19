Theory and Application of Special Functions
1st Edition
Proceedings of an Advanced Seminar Sponsored by the Mathematics Research Center, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, March 31-April 2, 1975
Description
Theory and Application of Special Functions contains the proceedings of the Advanced Seminar on Special Functions sponsored by the Mathematics Research Center of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and held from March 31 to April 2, 1975. The seminar tackled the theory and application of special functions and covered topics ranging from the asymptotic estimation of special functions to association schemes and coding theory. Some interesting results, conjectures, and problems are given.
Comprised of 13 chapters, this book begins with a survey of computational methods in special functions, followed by a discussion on unsolved problems in the asymptotic estimation of special functions. The reader is then introduced to periodic Bernoulli numbers, summation formulas, and applications; problems and prospects for basic hypergeometric functions; and linear growth models with many types and multidimensional Hahn polynomials. Subsequent chapters explore two-variable analogues of the classical orthogonal polynomials; special functions of matrix and single argument in statistics; and some properties of the determinants of orthogonal polynomials.
This monograph is intended primarily for students and practitioners of mathematics.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Computational Methods in Special Functions-A Survey
Unsolved Problems in the Asymptotic Estimation of Special Functions
Periodic Bernoulli Numbers, Summation Formulas and Applications
Problems and Prospects for Basic Hypergeometric Functions
An Introduction to Association Schemes and Coding Theory
Linear Growth Models with Many Types and Multidimensional Hahn Polynomials
Orthogonal Polynomials Revisited
Symmetry, Separation of Variables, and Special Functions
Nicholson-Type Integrals for Products of Gegenbauer Functions and Related Topics
Positivity and Special Functions
Two-Variable Analogues of the Classical Orthogonal Polynomials
Special Functions of Matrix and Single Argument in Statistics
Some Properties of Determinants of Orthogonal Polynomials
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216164